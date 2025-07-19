Tar Heels Defensive Backs Unit Will Be Strong this Season
The North Carolina Tar Heels have a diverse group of defensive backs returning this season. They have several members of the recruiting class of 2025 coming in along with transfers who came in during the spring.
When Bill Belichick's team takes the field on Labor Day when Texas Christian comes to town, the team's secondary will be well prepared and ready to go. The Tar Heels finished 6-7 last season, but did reach a bowl game. The goals are even loftier with Belichick at the helm.
The unit will be coached by Armond Hawkins and Brian Belichick. Hawkins will coach the cornerbacks, while Brian Belichick will coach the safeties. Both coaches will report to defensive coordinator Steve Belichick.
The Tar Heels will have to find a way to replace its top defensive back in Alijah Huzzie. Marcus Allen comes back for his senior season after starting 12 games in 2024. He ended the season with 36 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions. He has 39 games of experience under his belt and started the last two seasons.
Jalon Thompson and Ty Adams played in backup roles at cornerback last season and bring a dearth of experience in knowing the game. They did not take many snaps in the backfield, but they practiced against an elite North Carolina offense everyday.
Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon was impressive over the spring after transferring in from Washington. He is a redshirt senior who played in 27 of the last 28 games for the Huskies. He had 12 starts in 2024. Dixon finished up at Washington with 69 tackles, 16 passes defended and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he played in 715 snaps last season.
Belichick also brought in Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins as a cornerback. The former UCLA product is the brother of coach Hawkins.
Gavin Gibson checks in at the nickel spot for the crew. He played in all 13 games for East Carolina last season and snagged three picks. He was sixth on the team with 52 tackles. He also contributed three passes defensed and forced a fumble. He had five tackles in the Military Bowl against North Carolina State, and entered the transfer portal a day later.
Peyton Waters, Coleman Bryson and Javion Butts come in as new safeties for Brian Belichick and the Tar Heels. Bryson is a true freshman, while the other two have college experience as transfer portal additions from the spring.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!