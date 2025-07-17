Belichick Flips 4-Star Safety From Ohio State
Four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon, an Ohio State commit since Jan. 2, announced Wednesday he was flipping his commitment to the University of North Carolina. This is a major victory for Bill Belichick and his staff.
Weatherspoon was intending on staying in his home state, but he decided to flip and join a class of blue-chip athletes in the Class of 2026. Belichick convinced him to join the Tar Heels and come to Chapel Hill.
Rivals ranked Weatherspoon as the No. 177 overall prospect and a top-20 safety in the nation. He is the No. 8 ranked player to come out of the state of Ohio this cycle. The 5-foot-11, 170 pound hitter is now the second-highest ranked player to commit to Belichick. He is only behind four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman, who committed earlier this month.
Other schools pursuing Weatherspoon are Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. They were all pursuing him before he committed to Ohio State after the New Year. The Tar Heels came in and pitched him the end of February and committed the flip Wednesday afternoon. RIvals calls Weatherspoon, "one of the more surprising flips of the 2026 cycle."
The Avon product won a state championship in 2024 and is looking to become the greatest defensive player to come out of the state of Ohio this fall. He will play safety at North Carolina, despite the fact he was recruited by the Buckeyes as a cornerback.
Weatherspoon is the fourth four-star athlete to commit to Belichick this month. July has been a profitable month for the Tar Heels. Weatherspoon joins Houston Cy-Ranch linebacker Calvin Thomas, Bluffton, S.C. wide receiver Carnell Warren and Chapman. There are now seven four-star caliber players in the Tar Heels class of 2026.
The class also features Mount Olive, N.C. four-star defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin, Loganville, Ga. quarterback Travis Burgess and Rolesville, N.C. edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes. Those seven sit atop the North Carolina incoming class, assuming they all sign on Early National Signing Day.
This is the second major flip for Belichick. Ruffin flipped to North Carolina from Texas A&M in March. He ranks as the No. 32 defensive lineman in the country. Burgess picked the Tar Heels over the Auburn Tigers in June and his stock has gone up since the date of his commitment. He is now the seventh-ranked quarterback in the United States.
