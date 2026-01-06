North Carolina Signs Defensive Lineman

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a lively offseason, losing over 20 players in the transfer portal while compiling a top 15 2026 recruiting class. That up-and-down experience has extended into January, as the Tar Heels have landed multiple transfers at positions of need heading into 2026.

After going 4-8 this past season, which led to North Carolina failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018, the program needed to rebound with a positive offseason. As mentioned, the start to that process did not provide much optimism after losing several key starters to the transfer portal .

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, North Carolina has recovered well in the first couple of days since the portal officially opened on Jan. 2, landing multiple players at pivotal positions.

That continued on Monday, as the Tar Heels signed an interior defensive lineman from an SEC program.

Florida Transfer Tarvorise Brown Joins North Carolina

Florida Gators defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown (96) walks on the field during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Fields at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 7, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' defense was decimated by the transfer portal, losing several marquee players at all three levels of the defensive unit. Brown is a complete unknown, as the 6-foot-6, 296-pound defensive tackle redshirted in 2024 as a walk-on before appearing in three games this past season, which included 27 snaps.

However, under defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, Brown could eventually develop into an asset for a defense that struggled against the run this past season. Also, head coach Bill Belichick is known for getting the most out of his players, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show last month, general manager Michael Lombardi explained how Belichick's legacy has been critical in recruiting players to join the program.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Well, if you [want to] play for the greatest coach of all time and you [want to] be around a winning program, please enter the [transfer] portal," Lombardi said. “We’ll take you.”

“We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi said. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”

It could take considerable time for the former Florida defensive tackle to carve out a role for himself in Chapel Hill, but the investment is worth it if Brown maximizes his talents. North Carolina is considered an afterthought in 2026, but the program could prove those narratives wrong with more additions to an already impressive freshman class.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !