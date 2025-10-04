What Bill Belichick Said About UNC’s Loss to Clemson
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media at the Kenan Football Center after its 38-10 loss to Clemson in the Tar Heels' ACC opener.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a partial transcript:
Opening Statement
Well, disappointing outcome for us today. I thought we had a good week. I think we were ready to go, and unfortunately, we gave up some big plays early in the game that really tilted the game, and we're just never able to recover. So the big plays in the passing game, I mean, we probably gave up 200 yards of passing on five plays. You know, had interceptions in all five. Sit in, look for the ball.
Three alignment penalties that were, you know, all our fault. So we just got to do a better job of coaching, better job playing, and just eliminate the mistakes that are fixable. There's honestly not that many things that we can't get right, but we got to do a better job of it. We can't give up plays like that defensively at the beginning of the game, obviously it just tilts the score. It's too much.
So get back to work here tomorrow, and I think I expect players to rebound like they did last week, and have another good week here. We'll get ready to go and keep improving and keep fixing the things that we need to fix.
Why the mistakes keep happening …
Yeah, well, they don't have all time, but they have been two or three critical times today. And, you know, lack of concentration, and we need to do a better job coaching as part of it.
I mean, it's a lot of plays where nothing happens, and then we have an illegal formation three times. I mean, it's just, we just can't make those mistakes. So when the players make them, that's, it's obviously bad, but the fact that they happen is, you know, part of that's coaching too, so I'll take my share of the responsibility on that. We got to do a better job of coaching.
On whether it was bigger rebuild than he anticipated when he took the job…
I'm just not going to make any evaluations like that. We're just gonna keep working every day and every week and. So let the guys get better, and the guys that play play better and keep playing the guys that don't, you know, maybe there's other people that can compete and move ahead of them playing time. We're just gonna keep grinding. I'm not gonna evaluate where things are. Just take a week by week.
On whether or not he compares UNC to other ACC teams after losses to Power Four opponents…
We'll get ready for every game on competing, every game.
On the common threads to those games when they spiral out of control …
I thought this game is a lot different than the TCU and the UCF game, but look, each game has its own entity and characteristics enough to get off to a good start today. Gave up big plays in the passing game, and it was just too many points to overcome.
On overcoming results like these when you're talking to recruits ...
We’re just honest about it.
Honest how?
That we're building. And if you want to be part of the program, it's being built, and we're here for you. That's what we do.
On issues on third down …
Well, it's several third longs at the first half. I don't know the last three or four. I think we're third and 10 pluses. So part of the problem on third down is first and second down. You know, you get in third and long and extra long, it's just hard to convert. So combination of playing better on third down, but also staying out of the third and 10 pluses. We're just too hard to convert. Nobody has good stats converting those.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!