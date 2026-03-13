UNC's Veesaar Explains How His Role Changed Without Wilson

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Henri Veesaar is experiencing a major role change in light of Caleb Wilson’s season-ending injury.

The Tar Heels ’ starting center has had to transform his game to become UNC’s number one option on the offensive end with Wilson out. Wilson initially suffered a fractured hand on Feb. 10 against Miami, then later broke his thumb while working his way back from that injury, which required surgery, and ended his rookie season.

UNC center Henri Veesaar during a press conference on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in the Smith Center media room. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson leaves quite a massive hole with his absence. Despite being just a freshman, Wilson led the team in points per game (19.8), rebounds per game (9.4), assists per game (2.7), steals per game (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4). The 6-foot-10 freshman is likely to be selected in the top 5 of the 2026 NBA Draft if he declares for the draft.

Veesaar Has To Step Up

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Wilson now out of the picture, that leaves Veesaar as the team’s de facto best player. Veesaar is having himself a very strong season in his first with the Tar Heels, as the transfer from Arizona is averaging 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 61 percent from the floor, and 42 percent from three-point range.

Despite falling 80-79 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals to Clemson, Veesaar shone, scoring 28 points on 10-16 shooting from the floor, 3-6 from three-point range, while grabbing 17 rebounds and blocking two shots.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After the game, Veesaar spoke about how his role has changed now that he has to take control of the offense.

Veesaar’s Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) handles the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I don’t really think that has changed much,” Veesaar said. “I think there’s just more opportunity, because obviously Caleb is an amazing player, and we miss him, but I’ll say that I’ve just gotten more opportunities. He was an aggressive player, he got a lot of the shots, he got a lot of the possessions, because he deserves it by any chance. Now, it’s just coming my way, so I’m going to try to do the best I can from every opportunity to give us a chance to win.”