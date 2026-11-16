How UNC Basketball Could Adjust Starting Five Moving Forward

It seems like Michael Malone may have a crucial decision to make following the Tar Heels' home loss to Georgia last Friday night.

The starting five have been lackluster to begin the season for the Tar Heels, and many fans have been frustrated by the production from most of the starters. For example, Maximo Adams has been among the best for Carolina to begin the season, all while seeing his minutes off the bench. Isaiah Denis has also been effective and shows promise, yet playing for limited stretches behind Neo Avdalas at the point guard position.

As the Tar Heels look to bounce back from their loss to Georgia at home, these are the changes I believe that could benefit the Heels the most.

Isaiah Denis - Starting Point Guard

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) controls the ball against Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Denis has shown that he has the talent and the ability to be the starting point guard for this team, in my opinion. One of the glaring issues with this UNC roster is the lack of a true point guard, and Denis seems like the best answer they have.

Following the halftime break against Georgia, the Heels looked fantastic on offense as they played aggressively and pushed the ball up the floor with some tempo. Denis, along with Terrence Brown, played a huge part in the team’s ability to play fast and effectively.

When Denis is at his best, I am inclined to believe he is one of the best players on the floor for the Heels. Pairing him up with Brown and allowing him to generate more of a connection with Sayon Keita in the starting lineup could allow this offense to look more cohesive as the season rolls on.

Maximo Adams - Starting Small Forward

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) attempts to score against Georgia Bulldogs forward Mading Kuany (13) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s time to start Maximo Adams . He has, without a doubt, been the best player for the Heels so far this season. Adams brings infectious energy and toughness to the floor that Carolina desperately needs.

In terms of where Adams would start, I would put him at the three-spot, with Denis, Brown, Stevenson, and Keita rounding out the remaining slots in the starting lineup. There have been arguments that Carolina needs some juice off the bench, leading fans to push to keep Adams on the sideline.

While his production and energy have been great for the second rotation, I think he’s far too talented to waste time having him come off the bench. Carolina’s biggest weakness has been rebounding, and Adams is the easiest choice to hopefully alleviate that issue.

We may not see any change to the starting rotation in the near future, but it’s certainly something that has to be on Malone’s mind. If the results continue to come back negative with this team, it could be time to make some changes to the rotation.