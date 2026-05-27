UNCW Women’s Basketball Coach Nearly Drowned in Rip Current, Says It’s a ‘Miracle’ She’s Alive

Nicole Woods, head coach of the UNC Wilmington women's basketball team, has avoided serious damage or impairment after nearly drowning last week while pulling her nephew out of a rip current, she said recently, noting that it is a “miracle” she is O.K.

On May 21, Woods took her 10-month-old daughter and 15-year-old daughter, plus her 8-year-old niece and nephew, to Wrightsville Beach, per WECT-TV. When her nephew then waded into the ocean, a wave hit him on his back and knocked him underwater.

Woods then jumped in to save him.

“He was panicking. We got caught in a rip current. I saw help coming. After trying to get out for several minutes we were both tired,” she explained, per WECT-TV. “When I saw the gentleman coming, I went under the water to push my nephew to the help because I knew he couldn’t get both of us. And so me going under the water and pushing him up towards the help would make the decision for him—to save my nephew first. By then it felt like a suction cup pulling me under, and that’s the last thing I remember.”

A rescue team was subsequently able to pull Woods and her nephew onto the shore, but she was not breathing at the time and did not have a heartbeat.

“They did chest compressions on me for five minutes, then used the AED to shock my heart,” she continued. “And that’s when they got a pulse.”

Hi everyone, this is Nicole’s wife, Denitra.

Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as Nicole focuses on healing and recovery. A family friend has graciously organized a meal train for us. Thank you in advancehttps://t.co/4nh8dXFMNo



With love & gratitude,

Denitra https://t.co/gIgXOeXNIx pic.twitter.com/8Dpl3YrueY — Nicole Woods (@_WoodsWay) May 26, 2026

Both Woods and her nephew were immediately taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where the 8-year-old was admitted for overnight observation. Woods was put on a ventilator in the ICU, and remained on one for “at least a day,” she said.

“I couldn’t talk but I could communicate by writing words to my wife. The doctor said I was able to breathe on my own when they took me off the ventilator. It was a miracle.”

She added that she did not suffer any cognitive damage, according to her doctors, and that she has a clean bill of health.

“I’m a very strong swimmer and if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” she warned.

UNC Wilmington Athletics also released a statement regarding the incident.

“UNCW Athletics is aware of a water-related incident involving Women’s Basketball Head Coach Nicole Woods,” the department said. “Our thoughts are with Nicole and her family as she focuses on her recovery. Out of respect for her privacy, we will not have further comment at this time. In the meantime, team operations will continue under the leadership of Associate Head Coach Cherie Lea.”

Woods is currently recovering at home. As the school’s statement made clear, associate coach Cherie Lea will run point in her absence.

The 2025–26 season marked the Wood's third campaign with the Seahawks.

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