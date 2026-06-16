UNC Extends College Baseball WS Winner Lead at Kalshi

North Carolina is keeping the rest of the field on its heels as it extends its lead on prediction markets to win the College World Series. Kalshi’s CWS market saw North Carolina's odds to win surge by 6%, from 40% to 46%.

Since the start of the 2026 College World Series, North Carolina has dominated, going 7-1 since the start of regionals. In Omaha, they’ve allowed just four runs total while scoring 11.

College World Series winner - Kalshi

North Carolina 46%

Oklahoma 26%

Georgia 14%

Texas 10%

West Virginia 4%

Troy 2%

North Carolina still offers plus-money value below the 50% breakeven line. At 46%, a $10 stake offers $10.93 in profit if they win.

Pitching holding steady

It’s no secret that North Carolina has one of the best pitching rotations in the country, led by a three-headed monster in Caden Glauber, Jason DeCaro, and Walker McDuffie. As a unit, they’ve posted a top-10 ERA this season at 3.80 — a mark they've outperformed through two games in Omaha.

They’ve allowed just eight total hits in 66 opposing at-bats, with each game allowing two scores.

Not slowing down at the plate

Although pitching is certainly holding them up, they’ve really seen an uptick when batting, and it starts with Owen Hull. Hull is top-5 this season in RBIs with 83 on 95 hits. His consistency has continued in Omaha with three hits and two RBIs, batting .389. He’s also scored a run in both games.

Junior Gavin Gallaher has also stepped up with two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored.

What’s next

North Carolina awaits the winner of Troy and West Virginia on Tuesday, where Jason DeCaro is expected to be on the mound with just 13 hits and five runs allowed in his three CWS appearances.

North Carolina is coming off a 5-2 win against West Virginia on Sunday. Their next game is lined up for Wednesday, June 17th, at 2:00 p.m EST on ESPN.

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