How UNC Can Respond if Cameron Fens Deemed Ineligible

It's complete mayhem in college sports right now, as student-athletes have been seeking a fifth year of eligibility.

While some players have been granted that extra year, others were waiting for court rulings to determine their future. Earlier this month, the North Carolina Tar Heels landed South Dakota center transfer Cameron Fens . However, the seven-foot, 255-pound center is no longer one of the players confirmed eligible for this season.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Court of Appeals issued a stay of the injunction granting several athletes a fifth year of eligibility for the upcoming season, including Fens. Here's what the ruling means for the Tar Heels and how they could respond.

What This Means for UNC

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Obviously, if this ruling holds up, it would be a devastating blow to the Tar Heels, who had constructed a well-rounded frontcourt rotation. Again, there's a chance Fens' eligibility is granted, but for the time being, North Carolina needs to prepare for life without the South Dakota product.

Assuming that nothing changes, the Tar Heels' center department will revert to Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman. That is problematic, as none of those players have logged a single minute at the collegiate level. Not to mention, Keita just arrived in Chapel Hill earlier this month. Providing Keita an opportunity to develop off the bench would have been an ideal scenario for the former Barcelona center.

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, the Tar Heels' depth at center took a major hit with this latest development, and although it's only one player, Fens' experience and stature were two components that made this signing even more significant for head coach Michael Malone .

How the Tar Heels Will Respond

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At this point, there's not much North Carolina can do. It must sit, wait, and hope the court ruling is reversed. If that doesn't happen, the Tar Heels will need to expedite the development process of the three aforementioned newcomers. Keita and Samodurov are elite overseas talents, but each has areas of their games that need refinement.

Luckily, Malone has a knack for developing players, and his expertise at the NBA level should be beneficial for this process. Again, the timing of this ruling is unfortunate for the Tar Heels' brass, as there are no avenues to pivot to. Nevertheless, North Carolina will hope that the Court of Appeals changes the ruling and allows Fens to play a fifth year in college.