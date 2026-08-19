Recent Additions Still Leaving Doubt for UNC Basketball

It's been a hectic yet productive offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program, as it revitalized the coaching staff by hiring Michael Malone and revamped the roster with several marquee additions via the transfer portal and recruiting class.

Despite that, the Tar Heels remain undervalued by college basketball experts and analysts. Tuesday was another prime example of this narrative, as ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest "Bracketology" in the revised 76-team field. Here is where he had North Carolina.

Where the Tar Heels Rank

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his introductory press conference on April 7, 2026, inside the Smith Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two months ago, North Carolina was ranked a 7-seed in the bracket. This time around, Lunardi had the Tar Heels listed as an 8-seed, which is perplexing given that the roster has improved since then.

Why North Carolina Is Too Low

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I sound like a broken record, but the Tar Heels continue to be disrespected, and as the offseason progresses, the doubts and questions increase. A couple of months ago, I would have understood why people would have uncertainties about North Carolina, although my confidence in the program has remained the same.

However, moving the Tar Heels down a seed line doesn't make sense. Since the last time Lunardi revealed his bracket projections, which again was about two months ago, North Carolina has added Angelo Brizzi and Cameron Fens, and Sayon Keita has officially joined the team after being granted a student visa to travel from Barcelona to Chapel Hill.

Overall, the Tar Heels' roster is littered with premier talent across the board, but until we see this team play together, the opinions around this program will remain the same.

What Would North Carolina's Path Look Like?

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on these projections, this is almost the worst-case scenario for the Tar Heels. Obviously, as an 8-seed, North Carolina would draw a 1-seed in the second round, assuming it advances past the opening round. The matchup is projected against the Florida Gators, who are viewed as a top-three team heading into this season.

To make matters worse, North Carolina's region would include Michigan (2), Houston (3), Tennessee (4), Iowa State (5), USC (6), and Miami (7). All of those teams have either improved this offseason or, in the Cyclones' case, have been incredibly consistent under head coach TJ Otzelberger.

Again, I think North Carolina will blow these projections out of the water and enter the NCAA tournament as a 5- or 6-seed. Nonetheless, if this is the Tar Heels' path in March, it would be difficult to imagine them advancing past the first weekend, which is a must in Malone's first season at the helm.