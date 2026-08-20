Biggest Takeaways From UNC's Full Non-Conference Schedule Release

This has been a hectic and jam-packed week for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program, which finally has its full roster in the building, with Sayon Keita officially arriving on campus over the weekend.

There's still plenty of time until the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season. On Thursday, North Carolina announced its full non-conference schedule. Here is what head coach Michael Malone said about the Tar Heels' opponents. Additionally, here are our biggest takeaways from the schedule release.

Malone's Thoughts

Michael Malone | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think it’s a really nice mix in terms of the non-conference by adding [North Carolina] State as a non-conference game, Kentucky in the Garden, Illinois in Nashville, West Virginia in Charlotte,” Malone said. “We play at Georgetown. We have Arkansas in the ACC-SEC Challenge. We have home games against Georgia and Butler. It’s a very competitive schedule."

“I’m not afraid to play people," Malone continued. "We’ll play the best teams. I’m looking forward to scheduling those types of games because we want to put our best foot forward, and we want to compete against the best and give our fans something they can truly get excited about.”

Takeaways and Reactions

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This slate is littered with premier opposition, and quite frankly, that's exactly what the Tar Heels need: multiple marquee games to assess the roster and acclimate to tough competition once ACC play begins. Those difficult matchups include West Virginia (Nov. 27), Arkansas (Dec. 1), Kentucky (Dec.19), and Illinois (Jan. 30).

That's an impressive collection of opponents for the Tar Heels to take on, especially considering this is Malone's first year as head coach and the roster includes several newcomers. That being said, if you're a Tar Heel fan, this is exactly what you want to see from this program.

As Malone stated, he wants to face the best teams, and that confidence and mindset from the head coach will carry over to the players, who have a ton to prove this upcoming season. For much of the offseason, North Carolina has been overlooked and assigned a ceiling for what it can accomplish in 2026.

I've talked about this at length over the last several weeks, but the non-conference portion of the schedule is the most important stretch of the season for the Tar Heels. This is where Malone and his staff will be able to test rotations and lineups and figure out players' strengths and weaknesses. When North Carolina enters conference play, this coaching staff must have a clear idea of where this roster stands.

Nov 13, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin looks on as head coach John Calipari reacts to a non call in the second half against the Troy Trojans at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 65-49. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As for the games I'm most excited to watch during this slate, the two that stand out are Arkansas and Illinois. The Razorbacks compiled one of the best recruiting classes in the country, and the Tar Heels' assistant coach, Chuck Martin, formerly served under John Calipari. Nevertheless, this will be a tantalizing matchup at the Dean E. Smith Center. Meanwhile, Illinois is coming off a Final Four appearance and is in contention to enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the four No. 1 seeds.