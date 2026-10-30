How To Watch UNC Football's Week 9 Matchup vs. Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a disastrous loss to the Syracuse Orange last week, in which they squandered a double-digit lead.

Now, the Tar Heels enter a daunting game as heavy underdogs against the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes. With all that in mind, here's how you can watch this game between two teams on opposite trajectories.

TV Details

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play); Greg McElroy (analyst); Katie George (sideline reporter)

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) reacts during overtime against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Radio Info - Tar Heels Sports Network

Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill

Announcer: Jones Angell

Series History Between North Carolina and Miami

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly, the Tar Heels are 16-11 in this series. That includes winning the last five matchups against the Hurricanes. The last time these two programs faced each other was in 2023, and North Carolina prevailed 41-31. Now, Drake Maye was the Tar Heels' starting quarterback, who is leaps and bounds above what North Carolina will have behind center on Saturday night.

On the other hand, Miami's quarterback situation is in a much better spot than the last time these two teams squared off. Additionally, the Hurricanes are ranked No. 1 in the country entering Week 9. We can't take too much from the recent meetings into this season's matchup.

Storylines for Saturday's Game

North Carolina's loss to Syracuse last week is a potential season-altering result, as instead of entering this game at 5-2, it's 4-3 and likely to be sitting at .500 heading into the final four games. The Tar Heels were in a promising position to qualify for bowl eligibility. Now, those chances are in jeopardy, assuming North Carolina loses.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw during the second quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the final stretch of the season, we could see a different starting quarterback for the Tar Heels next week. Another poor performance by Billy Edwards Jr. in what feels like an inevitable loss, and North Carolina could switch to Miles O'Neill. This game is similar to Week 3 when the Tar Heels faced Notre Dame. There were concerns about Edwards Jr.'s performances up to that point, but he was given a pass, as Notre Dame was a heavy favorite.

On the other hand, we're over the halfway point of the season, and the veteran quarterback has shown few signs of improvement. His weaknesses and tendencies remain the same. While head coach Bill Belichick stuck with Edwards Jr. after the 37-26 loss to the Fighting Irish, don't expect him to give the same leeway if the Wisconsin transfer is the culprit for the offense's struggles .