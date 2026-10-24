UNC's Belichick Must Avoid First Trap Game vs. Syracuse

Once thought to be on the outs before the season began, Bill Belichick is showing the football world that he still has the goods. Investigations and off-field drama have been mostly resolved as the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2, 2-1 ACC) push ahead to Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Keenan Memorial Stadium against the Syracuse Orange (2-4, 0-4 ACC).

Belichick has done a masterful job of putting wins together. The team is two wins away from bowl eligibility, and they're doing so by making the right plays, staying disciplined, and benefiting from terrific coaching by Belichick and his staff.

However, this weekend is the first potential trap game of the future Hall of Famer's career. The chance of shocking the world in two weeks against the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes while potentially hosting College Gameday. For Belichick, it is just outside the noise, intending to go 1-0 on the weekend against a stingy Orange offense .

Syracuse's Offense Will Be Big Challenge

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the fourth quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoever is at quarterback for the Orange will throw the football at will, as Syracuse averages 291.2 passing yards per game. A Tar Heels secondary that has dealt with injuries in recent injuries will have to defend against this aggressive passing attack.

North Carolina and defensive play-caller Brian Belichick will be ready, given that they already faced a balanced yet aggressive passing attack in then-No. 3-ranked Notre Dame a few weeks ago. It won't be easy, and the Tar Heels haven't exactly gotten into offensive shootouts this season. Saturday could be the night.

Yet this would be on-brand for the Tar Heels in recent years, even going back to Mack Brown's second tenure. A sold-out crowd wanting to see their hot football team play as such, only to play a barnburner game and suffer an infuriating upset.

Tar Heels Must Avoid Upset in Classic Trap Game

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Owen Wafle (91) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina can avoid this, though. Their run game can be explosive, and I hope we get to see more of Jaylen McGill, who brought a level of burst on the ground that we haven't seen yet. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. had a clean game last week against Duke, and another one could help the Tar Heels get another impressive win.

The only concern comes on defense, though Peyton Waters and Kaleb Cost have been upgraded to probable. The front seven is healthy and could have a chance for a big day against the Syracuse run game and Steve Angeli.

The Orange will be playing motivated and looking to win their first ACC game of the season. Nonetheless, Chapel Hill is a tough place to play at night, and the Tar Heels, on both sides of the ball, have a chance to avoid disappointment. If they can, one of the most intriguing games of the college football season will take place in one of the biggest matchups in recent program memory.