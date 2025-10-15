Reaction to the UNC's ACC Predicted Finish, All-ACC Honors
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere reacts to North Carolina being predicted to finish as well as Caleb Wilson earning All-ACC honors.
Here is a partial transcript from UNC forward Jarin Stevenson's presser on Oct. 14:
You've spoken a little bit about this in the past, but obviously, you know, you want to go to the lead. You want to go to the NBA. Why was UNC maybe not initially out of high school, but why is it now like the right decision for you on that path?
Well, I feel like my recruit, or at least they had a lot of stacked talent when I was first coming in. A big thing with me, I wanted, you know, experience, get playing time again, make the NBA and show what I can do.
And then, yeah, just coming back, I feel like, again, yeah, UNC had great staff. Again, they impressed me when I was a freshman and stuff. So, yeah, just, yeah, coming back, I feel like it was the right choice. I feel like my goals align with their goals, and I feel like I can help this team.
How emotional was that decision to come back to your hometown, and what was the reaction of your family and friends when you told them?
Yeah, yeah, they were very excited. You know, my friends from back in high school, they were excited. I'm coming back. This is going to make a lot of the games and stuff. So, yeah, I'm excited for that. They're excited. And, yeah, just the decision. My parents are happy. They can come to a lot of the games now. And, yeah, yeah, it's really cool.
Coach Davis says he's known you and your family for a long time. How has your relationship with him evolved from when you were in high school to now?
Yeah, yeah. He's known me since, like, ninth grade, tenth grade. So, yeah, we've known each other for quite a while. And then, yeah, we've been able to meet and learn about each other a lot. Yeah, Coach Davis, he's a great guy. He's a great coach, great leader.
Yeah, I've learned a few things from him basketball-wise and just, like, personality-wise and just being a great, you know, young man. I feel like he's good at being creative or, like, help teaching young men and stuff like that.
You’ve talked about wanting to help this team. Where do you see yourself making the biggest impact? Some consider you a tweener between the three and the four, since you’re working with both groups. How do you envision contributing, and what do you see as your primary position?
Yeah, I see myself as a three and a four. And, you know, just making an impact. Rebounding. Like a Swiss Army knife, I feel like, is doing a lot of different things on the court. But there's rebounding, knocking down the three ball, driving, playing defense, and on different positions, being able to switch on different positions.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!