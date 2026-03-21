Hubert Davis' Lack of Accountability at UNC Troubling
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Thursday night was a disastrous night for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who blew a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams in an 82-78 overtime loss in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on what led to the meltdown in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Davis' Thoughts
One of North Carolina's strengths this season has been its ability to lean on its depth. However, the 55-year-old head coach shortened his rotation to six players. Davis was asked why he made that decision, to which he responded, "Because that was my decision." An answer that dodges any accountability for what could have been a major factor in his team running out of steam down the stretch.
Davis continued to be defensive, as he was asked what went wrong in the second half.
- "What do you mean? Well, to go back to what Seth [Trimble] said, just because you miss a shot doesn't mean something's wrong," Davis said. "We had open looks. We had shots at the basket. We had executed plays. And we miss eight free throws. Sometimes the ball doesn't go in."
- "Also, you really want to compliment VCU, their resiliency in down 19 to keep trying to find a way," Davis continued. "I also felt like just the small details. In order for a team to come back, they have to be good enough and resilient enough to do that, and VCU was. But also believe that there were mistakes made that helped them come back. At times, we've done that all year."
Free throws have been a season-long issue for the Tar Heels this season, and it came back to haunt them on Thursday night. When asked why it had been such an issue for North Carolina, Davis did not really provide a reason.
- "That's a great question," Davis began. "We work on them and - but you're right, throughout the season it's - and there have been times where we've gotten away. You know, it didn't hurt us. Tonight was one of the ways that it did hurt us."
For the second consecutive season, the Tar Heels failed to advance past the first round in the NCAA tournament. Davis was asked if there was a common theme during this span.
- "Yeah, that's a big thinking question, and I apologize, I'm just not there right now," Davis stated. "Just really sad that we're not continuing to play and to move forward because I have loved and enjoyed this team. I enjoy and love all of them, but I've just really enjoyed coaching this team."
- "I really wanted this group and these kids to experience more," Davis continued. "But other than that, it's I'm just thinking about these guys and the rest of the guys that are in the locker room."
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.