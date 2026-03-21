Hubert Davis' Lack of Accountability at UNC Troubling

Thursday night was a disastrous night for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who blew a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams in an 82-78 overtime loss in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on what led to the meltdown in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of North Carolina's strengths this season has been its ability to lean on its depth . However, the 55-year-old head coach shortened his rotation to six players. Davis was asked why he made that decision, to which he responded, "Because that was my decision." An answer that dodges any accountability for what could have been a major factor in his team running out of steam down the stretch.

Davis continued to be defensive, as he was asked what went wrong in the second half.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"What do you mean? Well, to go back to what Seth [Trimble] said, just because you miss a shot doesn't mean something's wrong," Davis said. "We had open looks. We had shots at the basket. We had executed plays. And we miss eight free throws. Sometimes the ball doesn't go in."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Also, you really want to compliment VCU, their resiliency in down 19 to keep trying to find a way," Davis continued. "I also felt like just the small details. In order for a team to come back, they have to be good enough and resilient enough to do that, and VCU was. But also believe that there were mistakes made that helped them come back. At times, we've done that all year."

Free throws have been a season-long issue for the Tar Heels this season, and it came back to haunt them on Thursday night. When asked why it had been such an issue for North Carolina, Davis did not really provide a reason.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) misses a free throw against the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"That's a great question," Davis began. "We work on them and - but you're right, throughout the season it's - and there have been times where we've gotten away. You know, it didn't hurt us. Tonight was one of the ways that it did hurt us."

For the second consecutive season, the Tar Heels failed to advance past the first round in the NCAA tournament. Davis was asked if there was a common theme during this span.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, that's a big thinking question, and I apologize, I'm just not there right now," Davis stated. "Just really sad that we're not continuing to play and to move forward because I have loved and enjoyed this team. I enjoy and love all of them, but I've just really enjoyed coaching this team."