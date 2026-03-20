3 Observations from North Carolina's Overtime Loss to VCU

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a heartbreaking 82-78 loss against the VCU Rams on Thursday night in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament.

Considering the circumstances in this game, the result is even more disappointing. With that being said, here are three observations from North Carolina's final game of the season.

Dominant Showing in First Half

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina imposed their will on VCU in the first half, outscoring the Rams 22-12 in the paint, and forcing five turnovers, which turned into eight points. Henri Veesaar was instrumental in the opening 20 minutes, totaling 13 points and five rebounds while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-3 from three-point range.

Defensively, the Tar Heels were suffocating, as VCU went 10-of-29 from the field , including 3-of-12 from beyond the arc. North Carolina's perimeter defense, paired with the frontcourt's length inside prevented the Rams from generating open looks in the drive-and-kick game.

Derek Dixon's Impressive Poise

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Dixon took over as the starting point guard halfway through the season, and it was, without a doubt, the right decision by head coach Hubert Davis. That was evident on Thursday night.

The freshman guard's calm and controlled demeanor is well beyond his years, and Dixon was monumental down the stretch. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound point guard hit multiple pressure shots, while providing Veesaar with several easy looks in the pick-and-roll offense.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Nyk Lewis (1) dribbles against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon was not the sharpest from the floor, shooting 4-of-12 from the floor, but recorded 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

The Tar Heels Blew It

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina held a commanding 19-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining in the game, and everything was clicking on both ends of the court. The Tar Heels even led by 14 points with just over six minutes remaining on the clock, and appeared to be coasting to victory.

However, as it has done in various points of the season, the Tar Heels struggled to put the game away by missing free throws and committing unforced turnovers. As soon as the Rams trimmed the deficit to single digits, the pressure and anxiety was apparent from North Carolina's players.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) misses a free throw against the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Down the stretch, when attempting to cement the victory, the Tar Heels missed two free throws and turned the ball over on a five-second violation. VCU would force overtime, and North Carolina's struggles from the stripe continued.

Veesaar was incredible, with 26 points and 10 rebounds, but with an opportunity to tie the game with 4.2 seconds remaining in overtime, the junior center missed the first free throw, forcing him to intentionally miss the second attempt. However, he failed to hit the rim, which prevented a chance to tie the game. Thursday night was a microcosm of the Tar Heels' struggles late in games, and this time, they won't be able to go back to practice and fix those issues.