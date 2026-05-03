Why Malone’s First UNC Offseason Has Been So Impressive
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Following Hubert Davis’ firing, there were tons of questions raised among college basketball fans. Many analysts thought the grass may not have been greener anywhere else, while others disagreed.
After a long period of uncertainty, Michael Malone was surprisingly brought in to be the next head coach at North Carolina, and even then, people had mixed reactions to the hiring of the former NBA Champion head coach.
As early as it is, it’s easy to be impressed with what Malone has done so far. For starters, he assembled and retained most of the talent needed to get Carolina back to where they are accustomed to being. His hiring of former Arkansas Razorback assistant Chuck Martin was an exceptional move, one of the best hirings in college basketball.
As for the roster, he couldn’t retain everyone, but that’s a task that I would deem impossible regardless of who was hired after Hubert Davis. He did manage to retain some talent in the form of Jarin Stevenson, who will likely play a large role next season, along with Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young.
Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is where he truly shone, though. It required a lot of patience from Tar Heel fans, but in the end, Malone managed to land pieces together that fans can get excited about as we head into year one of the Malone era.
He started things off with Neoklis Avdalas, an exciting all-around guard from Virginia Tech. From there, he went on a flurry of transfer portal commitments. Utah’s elite scorer Terrence Brown and NC State’s Matt Able will both gain a significant amount of minutes for North Carolina next season.
He also landed FAU’s big man, Maxim Logue, but the signing ultimately fell through due to admissions issues. To alleviate that, he also gathered some depth in the form of Northwestern’s redshirt freshman Cade Bennerman.
International Targets
From there, the news came of Henri Veesaar departing, and instead of panicking, Malone and his team flew overseas to target elite international prospects. He ended up landing Kayon Sieta, a now 5-star center that filled a massive void in North Carolina’s roster.
Malone’s aggression and drive to make Carolina great again have been evident. From flying overseas to examine international talent to not being afraid of targeting the top transfers in the portal, Malone brings some juice that Carolina has been needing for a while.
While it’s much too early to grade the hire, there have been nothing but good signs coming from what Michael Malone has done that fans can get excited about.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.