UNC Players in Hot Water Over Ticket Policy
Through five games of the 2025 college football season, North Carolina's program is a complete mess. HC Bill Belichick's reputation continues to take a hit as New England Patriots nonsense, a cancelled Hulu documentary, a suspended coach, and now players selling their comped tickets are all focal points instead of the team he's putting on the field.
Sitting at 2-3, there isn't much for Tar Heels fans to be excited about in terms of their football team. They've lost two straight, putting up a combined 19 points in those games. UNC's only wins have come against Charlotte and Richmond, two teams that have no business playing an ACC opponent. Combined, the 49ers and Spiders are 4-7.
After losing their conference opener to Clemson, WRAL's Pat Welter acquired a memo that was sent out to players with a strict message: "This is a friendly reminder that you are NOT to sell or exchange your complimentary tickets for any item of value. You may give the tickets to anyone you choose without receiving anything in return."
In the NIL era, it's not hard to see why these college athletes are trying to pawn off their tickets. Especially on a team like UNC, where nothing is going right, they're doing whatever they can to look out for themselves. Belichick seemingly can't get control of his own team, and it could affect certain players' eligibility.
"Although some NCAA rules have recently changed, this rule has not. Selling your tickets or receiving an extra benefit still impacts your eligibility to compete in intercollegiate athletics. Please let us know if you have any questions. Thanks, and Go Heels!" the rest of the message read.
While Welter didn't have specifics on how many players were selling their tickets, it's clearly something the team was made aware of. UNC is in a unique situation this season as they have a completely split schedule. At no point this season will they play two consecutive games at home, or two straight on the road.
Despite having September 27 off, the Tar Heels looked abysmal in their 38-10 loss to a Clemson team that is no longer ranked. On paper, UNC's schedule looked much more daunting than it turned out to be. The only ranked team left for them to face is No. 19 Virginia, a team they'd love to play in a packed Kenan Stadium. As long as these players are putting their tickets to good use, that shouldn't be an issue for their October 25 showdown.
