Cancel Course: UNC Will No Longer Participate in Hulu Documentary
Just when you thought it was going to be a slow news day during a bye week, North Carolina football enters the fray. However, it's not for a good reason, again.
North Carolina’s season-long documentary with Hulu is no longer happening. Inside Carolina had it first.
The Tar Heels had originally planned to participate in a Hulu docuseries offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Bill Belichick’s first campaign in Chapel Hill. Belichick announced the project to the team in August, and the program later promoted it on social media.
“I’m excited to share with you that we will be doing that with EverWonder and Hulu that will showcase our football program,” Belichick said in the video. “This is about the UNC football program. There’s obviously a lot of interest in it, and it will stream on Hulu later this fall.
“It’s gonna feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do. And a program starting from where it started from several months ago to wherever it’s gonna do during the course of the season, which, of course, we determine on the field. It’ll show our commitment to winning, it’ll show our commitment to the team, and that’s our priority.”
There's Only Reason Why It Was Cancelled
For starters, the only reason Belichick and Carolina decided to do the documentary is because they actually thought they were going to be good. Otherwise, why would they cancel?
Film crews were everywhere during the TCU game, on the field and throughout the postgame press conference as UNC suffered a 48-14 loss on Labor Day. Since then, they have been nowhere to be seen.
Carolina is 2-3 on the year, but don't let the record fool you. It's three losses were all to Power Four programs: TCU, UCF and Clemson. The combined outcome was 120-33 (40-11 average) and the average margin of each game was 29 points.
The offense has struggled badly, averaging just 264.8 yards per game, which ranks 131st nationally and last in the ACC. The Tar Heels are at or near the bottom in nearly every national and conference statistical category. It’s also worth noting that UNC finally eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark in its 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4.
Including the Clemson game, UNC’s pass defense has allowed Power Four opponents to complete 76 percent of their passes for 906 yards—an average of 302 per game—with seven touchdowns and only one interception. The Tar Heels would be the 130th pass defense in the country if you take out the Charlotte and Richmond.
