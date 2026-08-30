UNC Inks Visit With 5-Star Pettigrew: What It Means
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The recruiting trail is still hot for North Carolina.
Among the several visits North Carolina has made this offseason, the Heels just locked in another elite recruit in the 2028 class for an official visit.
Brady Pettigrew to Visit North Carolina
5-star combo guard Brady Pettigrew has officially locked in a visit for Oct. 9 with the Tar Heels, among plenty of other elite teams in the country. Pettigrew is ranked 18th in the nation by 247Sports and 10th by ESPN SC Next 60.
Originally from Bolingbrook, Illinois, Pettigrew has 35 offers and is currently slated to tour nine schools. North Carolina is right in the middle of his visit list, with Michigan, Florida, Indiana, and Illinois coming before his trip to Chapel Hill, and Kentucky, BYU, Ohio State, and Arkansas following.
According to 247, Pettigrew already has a “warm” interest in five of those schools, and unfortunately, North Carolina is not one of them. This just gives the coaching staff even more reason to go all out when Pettigrew comes to Chapel Hill.
No Game-Day Visit for Pettigrew
Unfortunately, as Oct. 9 comes before Carolina’s season, the Tar Heels won’t have a chance to get Pettigrew in the building for a game-day visit. Having a recruit in the building to witness the energy of the Dean Dome is always a major plus in the recruiting game.
Being originally from Illinois, and with the Fighting Illini listed as one of his top schools, you have to imagine they would be the leaders in the clubhouse to land Pettigrew. As a 6’3 combo guard, Pettigrew would instantly add value wherever he ends up, and hopefully he dons Carolina blue.
Though his recruitment process still has a way to go, it’s a great sign to see Michael Malone already preparing for the future of the program. We know how tirelessly Malone has been working for the program, and landing consistent visits like these is proof that it’s paying off.
North Carolina has already garnered plenty of interest from recruits in the 2028 class, but Pettigrew is the only one who has locked in a visit. Landing recruits early in a future class could be a great step in rebuilding this Tar Heels program to its standard.
There’s a long list of teams that North Carolina and Malone will have to fight with to land Pettigrew, but his talent suggests that the effort would be worth it.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.