UNC Inks Visit With 5-Star Pettigrew: What It Means

The recruiting trail is still hot for North Carolina.

Among the several visits North Carolina has made this offseason, the Heels just locked in another elite recruit in the 2028 class for an official visit.

Brady Pettigrew to Visit North Carolina

VISIT NEWS: 2028 5⭐ Brady Pettigrew has locked in two more official visits for the fall, source told @LeagueRDY:



North Carolina: October 9th

Kentucky: October 23rd



Pettigrew has also lined up visits to Illinois, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida and Ohio State. #10 in the @SCNext… https://t.co/ja9Deew9og pic.twitter.com/IvvBOrVcLH — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) August 29, 2026

5-star combo guard Brady Pettigrew has officially locked in a visit for Oct. 9 with the Tar Heels, among plenty of other elite teams in the country. Pettigrew is ranked 18th in the nation by 247Sports and 10th by ESPN SC Next 60.

Originally from Bolingbrook, Illinois, Pettigrew has 35 offers and is currently slated to tour nine schools. North Carolina is right in the middle of his visit list, with Michigan, Florida, Indiana, and Illinois coming before his trip to Chapel Hill, and Kentucky, BYU, Ohio State, and Arkansas following.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to 247, Pettigrew already has a “warm” interest in five of those schools, and unfortunately, North Carolina is not one of them. This just gives the coaching staff even more reason to go all out when Pettigrew comes to Chapel Hill.

No Game-Day Visit for Pettigrew

Unfortunately, as Oct. 9 comes before Carolina’s season, the Tar Heels won’t have a chance to get Pettigrew in the building for a game-day visit. Having a recruit in the building to witness the energy of the Dean Dome is always a major plus in the recruiting game.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans cheer in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being originally from Illinois, and with the Fighting Illini listed as one of his top schools, you have to imagine they would be the leaders in the clubhouse to land Pettigrew. As a 6’3 combo guard, Pettigrew would instantly add value wherever he ends up, and hopefully he dons Carolina blue.

Though his recruitment process still has a way to go, it’s a great sign to see Michael Malone already preparing for the future of the program. We know how tirelessly Malone has been working for the program, and landing consistent visits like these is proof that it’s paying off.

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has already garnered plenty of interest from recruits in the 2028 class, but Pettigrew is the only one who has locked in a visit. Landing recruits early in a future class could be a great step in rebuilding this Tar Heels program to its standard.

There’s a long list of teams that North Carolina and Malone will have to fight with to land Pettigrew, but his talent suggests that the effort would be worth it.