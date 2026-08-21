How UNC's Malone Already Doing Exactly What He Promised

Michael Malone promised that North Carolina wouldn't take a backseat to anybody, and he's proving that already as he approaches the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Looking ahead to future recruiting classes, Malone has already positioned himself and North Carolina favorably with many elite recruits.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2027 recruiting class, Beckham Black, CJ Rosser, Adan Diggs, Demarcus Henry, Jordan Page, NaVorro Bowman Jr., and Darius Wabbington are all ranked within the top 15 prospects (according to 247) and have had reported interest in the Tar Heels.

In an interview with CBS’s Jon Rothstein , Malone was asked how the transition from the NBA to college ball has been and how he plans to navigate the portal and recruiting processes in college basketball.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone claps from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His answer should give Tar Heel fans a lot of excitement, because it’s the exact thing you want to hear if you’re a fan.

Coach Malone's Thoughts

“Coming in right now, my whole mindset is, this is North Carolina. We are going to get the best players in the country. We're not going to settle. We're not going to take a backseat to anybody. We're going to go out and get the best players. And if we feel we can get a high school player that can come in here and make an impact right away, we're going to get that player.”

Malone's early recruiting success proves he's already putting that mindset in motion. As great as Malone seems to be doing in his first recruiting cycle, he’s already looking forward to the next transfer portal period now that he has a year under his belt.

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Come the springtime after the season, now you have the transfer portal. I have one transfer portal, you know, kind of in me now, going through that, learning about it, and I think going into next year's portal, I'll have a hell of a lot more information. I'll be a lot more comfortable.”

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There hasn’t been a more exciting time I can remember to be a fan of the Tar Heels. Michael Malone is a breath of fresh air and checks all the boxes for what a great head coach should be.

While it’s still too early to definitively say Malone has had success in the portal or recruiting cycles, the early signs are definitely encouraging. Malone said he wasn’t going to take a backseat to anybody, and the Heels are showing up in conversations surrounding the best prospects in the nation.

The next step is turning those eventual commitments into National Championships, and under Malone, I believe that’s a major possibility.