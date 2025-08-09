Tar Heels Insider Podcast: Is the D-Line the Defense's Weakest Link?
On this episode of the Tar heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere discusses why the defensive line could be the weak link for UNC's defense this season.
Here is a partial transcript of North Carolina offensive lineman Austin Blaske's press conference from Aug. 6:
Question: What has it been like working with Gio Lopez so far? What do you like about his game? Can you speak on the relationship you see now?
Austin Blaske: Yeah, we've developed a great relationship these past few months. You know, doing summer workouts together, hanging out in the locker room. You know, it's been a fun time to get to know him. He's a great guy. He's a great player, and I've enjoyed, you know, spending time with him.
Question: How would you describe Coach Friend as Coach's help?
Austin Blaske: I think Coach Friend is an extremely smart coach. He just doesn't tell us where to block. He tells us how to do it and the best way to do it. And he goes into depth about the X's and O's and just tells us everything we need to know about the play, not just, you know, block the guy, do this, but this is why we're running this play. So we get down to the schematics of what we have to do.
Question: And what's something that Coach Friend has emphasized that's taking your game to the next level? And also, how has that message carried across the board?
Austin Blaske: I think this year our message is just toughness that he's been giving us in the O-Line room. You know, just showing up day in and day out, working. Because as the O -line goes, as the team goes, so I think that's been the big point of this so far this fall camp.
Question: Mario, the demand for tickets this season is super high. Already all the tickets are sold out for all the home games. Have you had any conversations with friends or family having a tough time getting access to tickets?
Austin: No, but I would say, you know, it's awesome that we're sold out this year. I think that's incredible. Appreciate the Carolina fans doing that. But, no, I've not had any trouble with that.
Question: When you arrived last year, there was not a ton of returning experience in your room. Now there's a bunch of guys that came to the start of elsewhere. What do you look at the competition like in that group? Is it just kind of nine guys and more just kind of going full -board? And there's so much versatility that you guys have a lot of things you're jockeying for? What's the thing just in the climate of that room?
Austin Blaske: Yeah, I think competition brings on the best in all of us. You know, I think the competition is going to make guys play harder, play smarter, play faster, because they know that their job is not guaranteed. So, I think, you know, it's a good thing we have competition because it's going to bring the best out of that room and bring the best out of the team.
