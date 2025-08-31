3 Intriguing Storylines to Watch For in UNC's Home Opener
For North Carolina's game against TCU, some of the storylines are writing themselves.
The game, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, will be the only contest on Labor Day. It carries high anticipation as it marks the college coaching debut of UNC head coach Bill Belichick, one of the greatest defensive minds in football, going up against TCU’s Sonny Dykes, widely regarded as one of the top offensive strategists in the sport.
Here are the three storylines to watch out for.
Can the Offensive Line Hold It Together?
It’s no secret that UNC could be down two linemen Monday night. Austin Blaske, who moved over to guard from center, will be out for the first month of the season at the least due to a broken foot. Christo Kelly, who is slated to start at center, suffered a lower-body injury as well and his status is uncertain.
UNC’s left tackle will be a true freshman with Eidan Buchanon. Buchanan is 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, so he’s bigger than your average freshman. Still, the question remains whether or not we can block against one of the Big 12’s best edge rushers in Devean Deal.
The other projected starters are Aidan Banfield (left guard), Rice transfer Chad Lindbergh (center), Troy transfer Daniel King (right guard) and Jakai Moore (right tackle).
TCU’s Aerial Attack
Of of the things we know about TCU is that it has one of the best passing attacks in the country. The Horned Frogs have had a Top 10 passing offense the last two seasons and last season they threw for 312.9 yards per game, which was the eighth-best in the country.
TCU’s passing attack is led by Josh Hoover, who completed 66% of his passes for 3,949 yards (most in school history) with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was just one of four quarterbacks to average 300 yards per game and have a 150.0 passer rating. He also led the Big 12 with 61 completions of at least 20 yards.
Last season, TCU had four receivers surpass 600 yards or more. While they lost Jack Bech to the draft, the Horned Frogs brought back the explosive Eric McAlister. McAlister had 762 yards and five touchdowns last season and averaged 19.5 yards per catch.
Will Chemistry Be an Issue?
This is a very underrated angle that I feel like a lot of people are sleeping on.
UNC added 72 new players to its roster and over 40 came to Chapel Hill after spring ball. On the offensive side of the ball, there will be only two returning starters with Kobe Paysour at wide receiver and Banfield in the season opener. While the defensive backfield remains intact for the most part, there will be a lot of brand-new faces in the front seven.
TCU, meanwhile, returns Hoover, most of its backfield, three of its five returning offensive linemen, and most of its defensive production from last season.
It’s a tough task to add 70 new players and another 40 players over the spring and expect to play together smoothly.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Go Like and Follow our Facebook page when you CLICK HERE!