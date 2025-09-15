The Transformation of Tar Heels' Jordan Shipp
Wide Receiver Jordan Shipp helped UNC to a 35-point blowout win over the weekend to defeat Head Coach Russ Huesman and the Richmond Spiders.
Shipp, a sophomore, hauled in two passes from quarterback Gio Lopez that resulted in touchdowns, becoming his first multi-touchdown game of his college career. The Charlotte, North Carolina native had the most receiving yards on the day with 52 (averaging 13 per catch) and his longest grab reached 29 yards.
Shipp, sporting a beanie and UNC long-sleeve, shared with the media his transformation that impacted his ability to have an impactful performance facing the Spiders.
- “Coach Moses, the weight room, the conditioning, the speed training that we're doing. Coach Mo does a great job. And just like I feel like my body's changed over. Like, last time we did our DEXA scan, I put on, I think it was like 14-15, pounds of muscle. And, like, the light, like a three, four months man, like the stuff that coach Moses is doing and Amber is doing for us is amazing. And I mean, my body transformation wasn't even the biggest one. Like we had guys that were really putting on, like 1718, pounds of muscle."
- "And it's just like the way that Coach Mo came in and really just told us this, I was going to be this, what we're going to do, and we all bought into it. So, I mean, I feel like that's the biggest thing for all of us, and we're just all getting bigger, faster, stronger, and also Coach Bill stressing the tough, smart, dependable. So those are all things that we're just focusing on and trying to build off of.”
Cabrera, who has worked with Belichick for quite some time, has changed the muscle mass of North Carolina's players, fitting for the "tough" within the tough, smart and dependable motto.
Jordan Shipp's Place in North Carolina's Success
Shipp, plus wide receivers Chris Culliver, Javarius Green, and Kobe Paysour, are going to be the difference of UNC being able to win games or not — an established receiving core is what will take it the distance. Head Coach Bill Belichick found stability with running back Demon June, who had 148 rushing yards, the most by a freshman since Michael Carter in 2017. A mixture of aerial attacks and the ground game gives Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens options to work with on the sidelines.
Belichick and the Tar Heels go into Arcisure Bounce House on Saturday, September 20 to take on UCF at 3:30 p.m.
