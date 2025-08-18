Tar Heels' Kenny Williams: Defensive Specialist
Kenny Williams played four seasons in Chapel Hill, learning from former Head Coach Roy Williams during his time with the men's basketball program. Williams experienced plenty of college basketball — going through the 2016 national championship run, plus the 2017 title run where the Tar Heels were able to redeem themselves after falling to a buzzer-beater against the Villanova Wildcats.
By the end of his career, Williams averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. However, his best season came while playing alongside seniors Joel Berry and Theo Pinson, a freshman Garrison Brooks, and Cameron Johnson (his first year at UNC after transferring from Pittsburgh).
As a senior, he played with the likes of Coby White (Chicago Bulls), Cameron Johnson (Denver Nuggets) and Nassir Little (overseas). Not to mention Luke Maye was a part of the roster, too.
Williams is known for his shooting ability and playing defense, stopping opposing guards in their tracks. One notable moment(s) was during the 2018-2019 season between UNC and Duke at the Dean Dome, and Williams bothered then-freshman RJ Barrett with charge calls, one after another.
Kenny Williams Outstanding Junior Season
Here is a deep-dive on Williams' best season wearing a North Carolina jersey, per GoHeels:
"Fourth on the team in scoring at a career-high 11.4 points per game • Averaged 12.5 points in the ACC Tournament (up from 10.4 in regular-season ACC games) • Second on the team in three-point percentage (.402) and was second with 72 three-pointers • Scored in double figures 26 times (UNC was 22-4 when he did and 4-7 when he did not) • Scored in double figures in 11 of the last 14 games
• Made multiple three-pointers 22 times, including six of the last eight games • Made a career-high six threes in wins over Duke (home) and at Stanford • Made three or more three-pointers 11 times (UNC was 8-3) • Tied for the team lead in assist/error ratio at 2.2 (88/40) • Led the team with 10 defensive player of the game awards and 34 charges drawn•Took a charge in 21 different games and drew two or more eight times
•Made 64 of 124 from the floor (.516) and 33 of 77 threes (.429) in the last 14 games • Averaged 31.1 minutes a game • Played 30 or more minutes 23 times, including 12 of the last 13 games."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!