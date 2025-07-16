Tar Heels' Coby White Giving Back to Community
Coby White is returning to Chapel Hill.
The former Tar Heel will run it back for another edition of his "Simple Truth Coby White Basketball ProCamp." As the now-Chicago Bull will teach the ways of basketball, offering his advice, mentorship, and provide a memorable learning experience the attendees will remember for a long time.
White is providing a big boost in the Chapel Hill community with as the kids will undergo a one-of-a-kind, one day camp that they may not get elsewhere. So, it makes the time and effort worth it considering the offseason is in full effect.
Below is what White's camp has to offer, information found on ProCamps describing last year's session:
"Throughout the camp, Coby White and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches.
At ProCamps, we pride ourselves on ensuring that camp is not simply an “athlete appearance.” The comprehensive camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Individual and team awards will be given in each age group. We are committed to providing your child with the experience of a lifetime."
And to top all of that off, attendees will be able to receive some unique and exclusive goodies to take home after the event, also found on ProCamps:
"Each attendee will receive:
- a souvenir autograph from Coby White (item provided - outside items not permitted)
- a camp team photo with Coby White
- a limited-edition Coby White Basketball ProCamp t-shirt
- additional upgrades available during checkout"
The Chicago Bulls saw White have his best season of his NBA career so far during the 2024-2025 campaign. White scored 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.
The Greensboro, North Carolina, native played for then-head coach Roy Williams and then-assistant for just one season, but despite his short stint, White is still looking for ways to support his alma mater.
