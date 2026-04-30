Key Portal Acquisition No Longer Expected To Join UNC

Newly hired head coach Michael Malone has been working around the clock to build a championship-caliber roster in Chapel Hill.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been working the phones and getting players to sign on the dotted line to join forces with the longtime NBA head coach. There have been no concerns until Thursday, when reports surfaced that Florida Atlantic transfer Maxim Logue is no longer expected to transfer to North Carolina.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle, right talks with Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

This news comes nine days after the 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward announced his commitment to the Tar Heels after spending his first two seasons at Oregon State and Florida Atlantic.

Coming off the bench in 2025, Logue averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 67.4 percent from the floor. When hearing what Florida Atlantic head coach John Jakus had to say about Logue, it was evident that the soon-to-be junior forward possesses a high ceiling.

What Jakus Said

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach John Jakus reacts during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

“I’m going to say this not flippantly - Maxim [Logue] is as physically gifted as almost anybody I’ve been around,” Jakus said. “Obviously, based on my time at Baylor and Gonzaga, I’ve been around some pretty physically gifted guys."

“There’s some language barrier, there’s three injuries this year, there’s some growing pains, but at the tail end, there’s going to come a moment when somebody gets him where he fully knows English, fully has made the adjustment from France to America, and takes off," Jakus continued. "The year he gets healthy, and all those things fall into place, is probably going to be a special thing.”

What This Means for North Carolina

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Well, good thing the Tar Heels signed Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman and Barcelona's Sayon Keita because, while this isn't a death blow by any stretch of the imagination, it does weaken the Tar Heels' frontcourt depth . With Keita part of the equation, Logue was expected to provide a significant impact off the bench alongside Bennerman.

Obviously, that will not be the case. The question now is: Will Malone recalibrate his strategy and approach? The 54-year-old head coach was most likely under the impression that he was one piece away from finally completing the rebuild in Chapel Hill, at least for the 2026-27 roster . Now, Malone could consider multiple signings to achieve that goal.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Reports have surfaced that Malone is in Spain, scouting multiple players at a specific event. Considering North Carolina missing out on multiple overseas prospects, it is apparent that Malone and his staff are taking that path to solidify the final pieces of the roster.