Projecting UNC’s 2026-27 Rotation After Landing Potential Lottery Pick

Despite being inactive for the first portion of the transfer portal cycle, the North Carolina Tar Heels have assembled a promising collection of players.

On Monday, the Tar Heels signed Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman and followed that up by signing overseas center Sayon Keita on Tuesday evening. With Henri Veesaar announcing his decision to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft this past weekend, head coach Michael Malone wasted no time ensuring that his frontcourt would be set in stone leading up to next season. With all of that in mind, here is North Carolina's projected rotation next season.

Starting Lineup

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Over the last week, we have provided several variations of the starting lineup, as the Tar Heels have orchestrated multiple moves in the frontcourt. However, Tuesday's development should be the final domino to fall in Malone's roster construction for the upcoming season, which is still months away.

Since losing their entire backcourt from last season, the Tar Heels have refurnished that area of the roster by acquiring Utah transfer Terrence Brown, Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, and North Carolina State transfer Matt Able. Brown and Avdalas will form a tantalizing starting backcourt tandem, combining elite scoring and facilitating.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meanwhile, freshman Maximo Adams is expected to slot in as the starting small forward. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound four-star recruit possesses touch and elite ball-handling skills, enhancing his scoring capabilities. Adams can produce points at all three levels at a high efficiency. Adams and Brown having the ability to create their own baskets is an element that was absent from last season's team.

As for the frontcourt, Jarin Stevenson was a monumental retention for Malone, and the soon-to-be senior forward will look to carry over his late-season production into 2026. Then there is the newly acquired overseas transfer, Keita, an elite rim protector.

Bench Contributors

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina relied on their depth last season, as former head coach Hubert Davis deployed a nine-man rotation. The Tar Heels lost the majority of their roster from last season, with Kyan Evans, Zayden High, and Jonathan Powell all departing in the portal.

Malone and his staff replenished the second unit by signing Able, Bennerman, and Maxim Logue. The combination of Logue and Bennerman will be elite frontcourt depth behind Keita. Both players are developmental assets, but in the latter half of the season, they can be weapons, allowing Malone to deploy a deep rotation.