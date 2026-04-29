Grading North Carolina's Signing of Sayon Keita
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' frontcourt was decimated this offseason, with Henri Veesaar, Zayden High, and Caleb Wilson all departing the program.
Over the last few days, the Tar Heels added Maxim Logue and Cade Bennerman to bolster the frontcourt. On Tuesday, North Carolina solidified its frontcourt rotation, signing overseas center Sayon Keita, who is a potential lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. An international scout provided a player profile report on Keita, who possesses a multi-faceted skill set.
What Was Said About Keita
“Seven-footer with 7-5 wingspan from Bamako, Mali. Talented, mobile, fluid,” the anonymous international scout said. “Needs to add to his frame and polish up some technique, but upside is through the roof. Among the top 2008-born international prospects."
"Has been in Spain with Barcelona for a few years now. Made his ACB debut last season the day after his 17th birthday. Was impressive at last year’s NBPA Top 100 Camp. Has a lot to work with and is by all accounts a great kid with the right approach.”
Assessing Keita Acquisition
This past season, the 18-year-old center averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game with Barcelona's U22 team. Keita's production profile and skill set were transparent, but he did not attract the attention of NBA scouts and college coaches until last summer, after multiple camp performances against elite high school prospects.
In the first event, the NBPA Top 100 Camp, Keita averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game, earning Defensive MVP honors. A month later, Keita participated in the NBA Academy Games and faced international prospects. In that event, the star center averaged 13.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks.
While those numbers could suffer in a more controlled environment, those statistical outputs foreshadow how elite Keita can be. No available center on the market is going to replicate Veesaar's shooting ability, but Keita's willingness to run the floor and protect the basket will be monumental for the Tar Heels' level of success next season.
When evaluating this signing, Keita is an elite talent, and paired with Malone as the head coach, the seven-foot-tall center can develop into one of the best players in the country. The 54-year-old head coach has completely retooled a roster that has gone through major changes in recent weeks.
Malone and this coaching staff deserve tons of credit for crossing the finish line in their pursuit of Keita after missing out on Miikka Muurinen, who committed to Arkansas on Monday. The Tar Heels are an unknown commodity, with several moving parts, but this is an extraordinary signing for North Carolina.
Grade: A
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.