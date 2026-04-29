Grading North Carolina's Signing of Sayon Keita

The North Carolina Tar Heels' frontcourt was decimated this offseason, with Henri Veesaar, Zayden High, and Caleb Wilson all departing the program.

Over the last few days, the Tar Heels added Maxim Logue and Cade Bennerman to bolster the frontcourt. On Tuesday, North Carolina solidified its frontcourt rotation, signing overseas center Sayon Keita , who is a potential lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. An international scout provided a player profile report on Keita, who possesses a multi-faceted skill set.

What Was Said About Keita

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Seven-footer with 7-5 wingspan from Bamako, Mali. Talented, mobile, fluid,” the anonymous international scout said. “Needs to add to his frame and polish up some technique, but upside is through the roof. Among the top 2008-born international prospects."

"Has been in Spain with Barcelona for a few years now. Made his ACB debut last season the day after his 17th birthday. Was impressive at last year’s NBPA Top 100 Camp. Has a lot to work with and is by all accounts a great kid with the right approach.”

Assessing Keita Acquisition

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This past season, the 18-year-old center averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game with Barcelona's U22 team. Keita's production profile and skill set were transparent, but he did not attract the attention of NBA scouts and college coaches until last summer, after multiple camp performances against elite high school prospects.

In the first event, the NBPA Top 100 Camp, Keita averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game, earning Defensive MVP honors. A month later, Keita participated in the NBA Academy Games and faced international prospects. In that event, the star center averaged 13.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While those numbers could suffer in a more controlled environment, those statistical outputs foreshadow how elite Keita can be. No available center on the market is going to replicate Veesaar's shooting ability, but Keita's willingness to run the floor and protect the basket will be monumental for the Tar Heels' level of success next season.

When evaluating this signing, Keita is an elite talent, and paired with Malone as the head coach, the seven-foot-tall center can develop into one of the best players in the country. The 54-year-old head coach has completely retooled a roster that has gone through major changes in recent weeks.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Malone and this coaching staff deserve tons of credit for crossing the finish line in their pursuit of Keita after missing out on Miikka Muurinen , who committed to Arkansas on Monday. The Tar Heels are an unknown commodity, with several moving parts, but this is an extraordinary signing for North Carolina.

Grade: A