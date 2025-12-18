UNC Loses Out on Five-Star 2026 Shooting Guard Target

North Carolina and head coach Hubert Davis have done a solid job in the 2026 recruiting cycle so far, securing a commitment from four-star small forward Maximo Adams and making progress with some of the nation's other top recruits.

However, the Tar Heels received some bad news on Wednesday when a five-star shooting guard they had been targeting narrowed his list to five schools and did not include North Carolina.

North Carolina Fails to Make Five-Star Shooting Guard's Top 5

One of the prospects North Carolina has been targeting throughout the 2026 cycle is Caleb Holt, a five-star shooting guard from Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Tar Heels first extended an offer to him in July 2024 and have been actively pursuing him ever since.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

However, on Dec. 17, Rivals' Joe Tipton reported on X that Holt was down to five schools: Alabama, Arizona, Houston, Kentucky, and Providence.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Caleb Holt is down to five schools, his agency @KlutchSports tells @Rivals.



The 6-5 shooting guard is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class. https://t.co/izGPOZYmD0 pic.twitter.com/Vt4HXakWyz — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 17, 2025

With Holt down to those five schools, North Carolina and Davis have officially missed out on the five-star. While losing the chance to sign the young shooting guard is a tough blow for the Tar Heels, the program didn’t host him for an official visit this fall, which likely contributed to them falling behind in his recruitment.

Holt would've been an excellent addition to the Tar Heels' 2026 class, as he's one of the top recruits in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 3 overall player nationally and the No. 1 shooting guard prospect.

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) makes an acrobatic lay up attempt while being guarded by Columbus Explorers guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missing out on Holt's top five is the latest challenge the Tar Heels have faced on the 2026 trail in recent days, as they are also reportedly losing ground in their recruitment of Dylan Mingo, a five-star point guard from Long Island, New York.

North Carolina and Davis have missed several of their top 2026 targets, and there is a growing chance that they will end the cycle with just one high school player committed to their class.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The good news for the Tar Heels is that they signed one of the country's top classes in the 2025 cycle and will likely be able to fill any remaining needs at the end of the 2025-2026 season through the transfer portal.

Still, missing out on Holt should be a red flag for the Tar Heels, as if they want to regain their status as one of the top college basketball programs in the country, they must do a better job competing for the nation's top talent.

