UNC Mailbag: Tar Heels Facing Injuries Entering Rivalry Game

The North Carolina Tar Heels orchestrated a much-needed win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 6.

It was the first time North Carolina defeated a top-25 team since 2020, when it beat the Miami Hurricanes. Now, the Tar Heels shift their focus to their polarizing matchup against the Duke Blue Devils. With that in mind, here are questions for North Carolina entering Week 7.

Was the Win Over Pittsburgh a Turning Point?

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) and linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) sack Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ending a two-game skid and picking up their first win in conference play was monumental for the Tar Heels. However, labeling that result as a " turning point" is premature. For one, North Carolina still has several unresolved issues. Secondly, the Panthers were operating Holden Geriner at quarterback, with Mason Heintschel out for the season.

Winning the game is most important, but North Carolina didn't deliver a convincing performance. In fact, it was thoroughly outplayed by Pittsburgh for the majority of the contest. You have to give the Tar Heels credit for finding a way to win, but it wasn't convincing. It's difficult for me to say that was a turning point.

Can North Carolina Contain Nate Sheppard?

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run has been a chore for the Tar Heels this season, as they're allowing 152 rushing yards per game. That's a disastrous formula for sustained success, and frankly, that's been one of the leading causes of some of the team's struggles.

Well, this defense faces a daunting task in stopping Sheppard, who has been one of the best running backs in the country this season. Sheppard has taken 118 carries for 743 yards (6.3 yards per attempt) and eight touchdowns. The sophomore running back ranks ninth in yards and 13th in touchdowns. Now, Walker Eget isn't the most intimidating quarterback, but as last week showed, teams don't need above-average quarterback play to succeed against this run-funnel defense.

How Important is This Game?

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we've mentioned several times throughout the offseason, North Carolina must win the games it has a legitimate chance in. This weekend is another example, as the Tar Heels are on an even playing field with the Blue Devils.

Duke may be 4-1, but last week's loss to Georgia Tech was eye-opening. The Yellow Jackets' lone win of the season is over Mercer. Stopping the run may be difficult for North Carolina, but it should feel relatively confident about winning, despite being on the road. With Miami coming up in a couple of weeks, the Tar Heels can't afford to lose winnable games.