North Carolina has gone 5-1 through their first 6 non-conference games. With eight games remaining in the non-conference slate, here's how they rank in terms of difficulty for the Tar Heels.

The Citadel

The easiest of the bunch will be against The Citadel. They're currently ranked 317th via Kenpom and will likely finish at the bottom of the SoCon. The Tar Heels shouldn't have any trouble in this one, in what will arguably be their easiest game of the season.

Butler

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butler has looked better than expected this season, though it should still be one of the easier matchups for the Heels in the non-conference slate. The Bulldogs have played a common opponent in Western Carolina, where they actually defeated the Catamounts by a larger margin and played them better overall than North Carolina did.

Georgetown

The Hoyas currently sit at 6-0, with their first major test coming on Thanksgiving against No. 7 Texas. Georgetown has exceeded expectations so far this season and could give North Carolina a tougher game than many would expect. Georgetown is currently ranked 72nd in KenPom, with the 48th overall offensive efficiency rating.

Kentucky

Rebounding has been bad for North Carolina, but it's also been a major weakness for Kentucky. The Wildcats rank among the lowest teams in terms of rebounds per game (35.2), giving UNC an opportunity to win on the glass. If UNC is able to win the rebounding battle, it will take away their largest weakness and give them the edge against Kentucky.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers defeated the Wildcats 90-76. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats overall have not been a major threat like you would expect from a blue-blooded program. UNC will meet Kentucky in Madison Square Garden, in what will likely be a great matchup mid-December.

NC State

North Carolina will meet NC State twice this season, with the first matchup coming as a non-conference bout on January 15th in Greensboro, North Carolina, in the Tobacco Road Classic.

NC State is in a similar situation with North Carolina. Both programs are led by first-year head coaches with a flurry of transfer talent and low continuity. The Wolfpack ranks 57th in KenPom, currently sitting at 5-1 with a loss to Seton Hall.

Arkansas

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks have been somewhat disappointing to begin this season, with losses to both Virginia and Indiana, and have yet to beat a quality opponent. Neither Virginia nor Indiana are bad losses by any means, but in both matchups, Arkansas has not looked like the team we thought they were initially.

Regardless, Arkansas has quality players that will cause North Carolina some trouble. Jordan Smith Jr. is one of the best freshmen in the country, and if UNC isn't on their game, it could very well be a loss at home.

West Virginia

The Mountaineers will begin a tougher non-conference stretch for the Tar Heels, beginning on Black Friday. West Virginia has been led by guard Miles Sadler, who has been electric so far this season.

West Virginia gave No. 11 Kansas a scare, and kept it competitive against Florida for the majority of the matchup. North Carolina will travel away from home for the first time this season to take on the Mountaineers in Charlotte, in what should be one of the toughest matchups in UNC's non-conference schedule.

Illinois

Nov 20, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gives player guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) a hand after his performance during the second half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After watching what Illinois did to Duke in Cameron Indoor, the Illini look like one of the scariest teams in college basketball. North Carolina also doesn't have the privilege of hosting Illinois, but will instead travel to Nashville on January 30th.

It's the final game of the season for North Carolina's non-conference schedule, so both teams may look completely different when they end up meeting. However, it's a pretty safe bet to assume Illinois will still be atop the college basketball rankings by that time. The Illini will also likely have their lineup at full strength in January, making them even more formidable.

