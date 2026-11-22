North Carolina’s season has reached a pivotal point as it heads into its final matchup, facing rival NC State at home as both programs fight for the same thing: bowl eligibility.

Due to Carolina’s ugly loss on the road against Virginia, the Tar Heels are now below .500 on the season and will be fighting against the Wolfpack to reach their sixth win of the season to hopefully end at an even 6-6.

There were a few encouraging performances from the loss to Virginia, but the overall result was another reminder of how much work this team has to do to be where the fanbase wants them to be.

Travis Burgess Is the Future

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Christian Ellis (8) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there’s one positive that North Carolina can take from their loss, it’s the continued promise that quarterback Travis Burgess has shown. While his performance was far from perfect, he showed the flashes that will allow Carolina fans to realize he has something special that can be developed with time.

He started off on the wrong foot, and I would like to think even he would admit there were many throws throughout the game he wants back. However, his ability to extend plays and throw the ball down the field electrified many fans who tuned into the action, and gives this UNC offense a brand new dimension that the Heels haven’t seen this season.

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Burgess completed 25-of-45 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown while adding another 106 yards and a score on the ground, not a bad first start for the freshman. He becomes the first ACC quarterback this season to throw for at least 200 yards and rush for at least 100 in the same game.

Will Carolina Become Bowl Eligible?

Now, thanks to the loss in Charlottesville, everything will come down to the final game on the schedule.

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a fantastic opportunity in front of the Tar Heels to end the season on a high note, as beating your rival at home to become bowl-eligible while simultaneously keeping the Wolfpack ineligible for postseason play is a sweet way to end the season.

The offense will need to take advantage of their opportunities, and Carolina’s defense simply cannot afford to give up 40-plus points against NC State if they want any chance of earning their sixth win of the season.

It may not be the situation North Carolina pictured they’d be in several weeks ago, but the opportunity still remains in front of them. A rivalry victory would not erase the disappointing moments this season has delivered, but it can give UNC fans something positive heading into the offseason.