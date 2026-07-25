Malone May Have Found His Next UNC Superstar Target

Michael Malone has his sights set on yet another elite prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. This time, it’s the consensus five-star and top-ten-ranked NaVorro Bowman Jr. - the top player in the state of California.

North Carolina has officially offered Bowman, adding yet another highly touted target for Michael Malone and his staff. There will be fierce competition with plenty of other blue bloods, as Bowman has multiple offers from some of the most premier programs in the country.

Bowman Jr.’s Thoughts on Coach Malone

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowman spoke to TarHeel247, where he noted just how aggressive Malone has been in his recruitment thus far:



"He texts, and watches all my games online even when he is not there. I feel like he believes in me, and that is a big option."



If you didn’t believe Malone is all in on this program , you should now. Since day one he has come in and been aggressive not only in the transfer portal but now in the recruiting stage of the job.

5⭐️ 6’2” Do-it-all Guard is the top ranked player in CA & son of NFL All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman pic.twitter.com/QaNv7KlsHI https://t.co/c3pChM0voz — Ryan Foran (@rforan23) July 24, 2026

Bowman Jr. would be a massive land for North Carolina . He is an 180-pound point guard who can do it all on the floor. At Notre Dame High School, he averaged 22.0 points in his junior season, highlighting his ability to be a proven scorer.

Of course, as the name suggests, he has a family connection that is hard to ignore. His father, NaVorro Bowman, was a four-time NFL All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler as a linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers.

5 ⭐️ NaVorro Bowman Jr. (no. 14 SC NEXT 💯) had another electric game at Peach Jam 💪



33 points (7/11 3FG)

5 assists

4 rebounds pic.twitter.com/KS4OeuYXbC — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) July 16, 2026

It’s also worth noting that his father attended Penn State, where he was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. Penn State is another program that has offered, so it will be interesting to see if an option for him would be to follow in his father’s footsteps.

North Carolina May Be Playing Catch-Up

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it would be an exceptional land for Coach Malone, 247Sports suggests that Bowman Jr. is leaning towards staying home. From Sherman Oaks, California, 247 predicts that UCLA and USC are the frontrunners for the five-star prospect.

North Carolina may be playing behind in this one, as he has already scheduled visits to UConn, Illinois, Texas and Arizona. Though an offer extended to Bowman from North Carolina shouldn’t come as a surprise, it should be interesting to see how aggressive Malone is willing to go all-in to land the talented point guard.