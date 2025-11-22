UNC Gains Ground On Top Class of 2026 PG
Landing Maximo Adams was step one for North Carolina, but head coach Hubert Davis knows his work is far from over. One recruit in his Class of 2026 cycle isn't going to cut it, but thankfully, it's been reported that the Tar Heels are continuing to gain ground on this top point guard.
Dylan Mingo's name has been a hot topic of discussion lately, as he had to cancel numerous visits, one with NC State and the other with UNC. Mingo was able to get back on track with the Tar Heels as Davis used every second possible to try and win him over.
While it's going to be much easier said than done to land Mingo's recruitment, UNC seems to be in a relatively comfortable position moving forward. It's far from a guarantee, but the Tar Heels seem to be in the driver's seat as the No. 5 overall recruit inches closer to making a decision.
UNC Inching Closer To Landing Dylan Mingo
The Tar Heels avoided disaster when they were able to make up their scheduled visit with Mingo. Had the 6'5'' 190-pound guard never come to town, Davis and company would've never had a shot to bring him to their school. Now, they may be the odds-on favorites.
"Right now, the three programs that look to have the strongest shot at landing the 6-5 point guard are Penn State, Baylor, and North Carolina," Rivals' Joe Tipton said. "The Tar Heels have come on strong recently and now look to have improved their standing."
That said, Tipton knows Penn State has a key advantage: "Penn State may be the team to beat, with his brother Kayden already on the roster, giving the two a chance to play together in college." At the end of the day, Tipton speculated Mingo will make his decision "within the next few weeks."
UNC Needs Mingo
No doubt about it, Mingo is the player UNC needs to make up for a relatively slow and quiet Class of 2026. The modern era of college basketball doesn't require as many recruits coming in due to the transfer portal, but that doesn't excuse the fact that Davis and the Tar Heels have missed out on numerous top players.
Landing Adams was a step in the right direction, and had they not received commitment from the No. 24 overall player, one can only imagine how desperate they'd be to bring Mingo in.
