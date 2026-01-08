Former Colorado State Tight End Officially Signs With UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels have officially brought in a potentially high-impact transfer in the portal, signing former Colorado State tight end Jaxxon Warren to the program.

Warren, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound redshirt sophomore, appeared in just two games over two seasons with Colorado State, hauling in 7 receptions for 95 yards, and one touchdown. On Aug. 30, 2025 against Washington, Warren hauled in 6 catches for 79 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 38-21 loss.

Prior to Colorado State, Warren played at Navarro JC, a JUCO in Texas. At Navarro, Warren played nine games as a receiver during the 2023 season, hauling in 17 catches for 308 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Warren was a quarterback during his high school playing days. In his senior season, he threw for over 2,400 yards, and tossed 24 touchdown passes on his way to being named First-Team All-District.

Warren joins plenty of other transfers on the offensive side of the ball that are making their way to UNC . Quarterbacks Miles O’Neill, and Billy Edwards Jr., wide receivers Trech Kekahuna, and Jonathan Bibbs, and offensive lineman Andrew Threatt headline some of North Carolina’s top offensive portal acquisitions so far.

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels will have their work cut out for them this offseason, as they’ve suffered numerous key losses in the transfer portal so far. Most notably, starting quarterback Gio Lopez opted to enter the portal after initially stating that he would be returning to UNC in 2026. Lopez threw for 1,747 yards with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in the 2025 season.

On the bright side, the Tar Heels were able to retain leading rusher Demon June, and wide receiver Jordan Shipp, among others, giving UNC at least a little bit of familiarity on offense next season, even without some key playmakers.

After going just 4-8, and 2-6 in ACC play last season, the Tar Heels will look for a major bounce back in Belichick’s second season at the helm of the program. A strong offseason with plenty of high-impact transfers can put them back in position to compete for the upper echelon of the ACC.

The Tar Heels had been to five straight bowl games prior to the 2025 season, and have only experienced 5 losing seasons since 2014, so they’ll look to get back to their winning ways in 2026 with what will likely be an almost entirely re-tooled roster.

