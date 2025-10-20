Artacho’s Angle: UNC Men’s Basketball Starts Anew
The UNC men's basketball team will travel toward the West Coast to for its matchup against the BYU Cougars on Friday, Oct 24. The Tar Heels will take on head coach Kevin Young's team, featuring potential lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft, A.J. Dybansta. North Carolina will be tested heavily in its first game against someone else other than themselves (Blue-White scrimmage and Cherokee).
Head coach Hubert Davis is entering his fifth season, ever since beginning during the 2021-2022 campaign, where he made it to the national championship against the Kansas Jayhawks and head coach Bill Self.
Davis and the Tar Heels, propelled by the "Iron Five," a group that had RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Brady Manek and Armando Bacot. The five played minutes that were somewhat... abnormal at the collegiate level at least.
However, now that Davis has four seasons under his belt he marches toward a new chapter during the early stages of making decisions rather than suggestions.
After UNC's exhibition in Salt Lake City, Utah, inside the Delta Center (belonging to the Utah Jazz), it will then go back to Chapel Hill for another tune-up against Winston-Salem State on Wednesday, Oct 29 at 7:30 p.m.
These two will keep Davis' players warm and acclimated with each other, considering the many faces still getting accustomed to Chapel Hill itself.
New Beginnings for Davis, Tar Heels
This upcoming season holds meaning for numerous people involved: for starters, Davis, but also the transfers and freshman who are get to put on a Carolina blue jersey for the first time in their life and compete.
Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Ivan Matlekovic, Caleb Wilson, Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis — earning the privilege to wear coveted jersey. This roster will be the first one that is entirely Davis' players — no one left behind from the days of Roy Williams as head coach (former Tar Heel RJ Davis was the last one remianing from the pack).
Then, on the other hand, this marks a new beginning for senior guard Seth Trimble. And while he is the veteran on this roster, he embarks on the journey of becoming the leader his teammates need to succeed.
Trimble, following his sophomore year when North Carolina made it to the Sweet 16, decided to hit the transfer portal — nothing new in this age of college basketball.
But after phone calls (particularly with Danny Green) and time, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native elected to run it back in Chapel Hill and stick around for longer.
Two seasons later, he is surrounded by players who could provide him with the best opportunity to succeed. Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner have gathered shooters, both in the backcourt and frontcourt.
Whether it's Evans along the perimeter or Veesaar setting a screen and popping off of it, Trimble will have the space to operate and get to the rim — and perhaps, fly like a board toward it, as seen in some instances over the past few seasons (his brother is J.P. Tokoto, by the way).
The interior will not be clogged with big men, allowing for opposing teams to collapse on the drive, but instead respect their matchup — even if its at a distance and away from the basket. The sky is the limit for this UNC team and if its able to gel and form chemistry, then the chances of good things happening are increase on a game-to-game basis.
After everything, the road will not be easy whatsoever, as North Carolina will being facing a handful of college basketball's best teams during its non-conference schedule: Kansas (Nov 7), Michigan State (Nov 27), Kentucky (Dec 2) and Ohio State (December 20). All four contests are opportunities to get signature wins earlier, rather than later in the year.
UNC's resume before has hurt its seeding come Selection Sunday, and it's due to its inability to win big games. The pieces are there for Davis and the staff, but coaching, as always, will be a prominent component toward stacking its win tally.
Football has been a let down for Tar Heel fans, but with the men's (and women's, too) basketball ramping up, it will also be a new beginning for them, too.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!