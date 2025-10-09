Why Seth Trimble’s Experience Matters for the Tar Heels
Seth Trimble, from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, a 6-foot-3 and 200-pound guard, averaged a total of 9.7 minutes during his first year in Chapel Hill. And his minutes last season as a junior? 28.7 minutes — almost a 20-minute differential as far as how often he gets to see the parquet on a game-to-game basis.
Trimble averaged 11.6 points by the end of Hubert Davis' fourth season as head coach, with the year ending after North Carolina fell to Ole Miss in the Round of 64, last March. However, the amount of change has shaped Trimble into becoming a vocal leader in a locker room that includes plenty of new players from many different walks of life.
- "I think the biggest thing is continuing to preach on the foundations that our coaches teach us on the traditions here at North Carolina. Just about all that, continuing to remind everybody how important it is to wear this jersey and how important it is to play for each other and how important it is just to represent the history that's come through here. I think that gives us enough motivation as it is and plays a huge part in our will and want to play basketball."
- "About what others don't know about me, I don't really know. I couldn't really tell you. In the last couple of years it's been a huge goal of mine to, sorry, but ignore you guys and ignore everybody else. I think I've done a really good job of doing it. I'm just going to continue to play basketball and do what he asks me to do."
Davis will rely heavily on Trimble to be "that guy" on the hardwood floor, especially when facing big-time programs like Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky and Ohio State.
Seth Trimble's Development as a Tar Heel
Trimble added on and discussed how he has gone through a variety of UNC teams, some that had success while others, not so much.
- "Like I spoke on the foundation, if we can continue to emphasize that and preach that, then like I said earlier, that can go a long way. Just continue to be a huge voice for guys. I'm the one who has been here four years. I'm the one who has been on a North Carolina team who has failed to meet any expectations, and I'm the one who has been on a North Carolina team that has been on a team that's amazing. My sophomore year."
- "I've been through it all here, even individually. I've been a guy that played zero to four minutes and I've been a guy that played 38 minutes. I mean, I've been in a lot of positions here, and I'm really just trying to use that to just continue to share with my teammates, because that experience -- if they can go on with that experience before the season even starts and before they go through it on their own, that can really help them, so..."
Despite the lack of consistent end-of-season results for Trimble and the teams he has been a part of, he stuck it out and decided to finish his college career in Chapel Hill, even after entering the transfer portal following the 2023-2024 season.
