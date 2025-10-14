All Tar Heels

Jarin Stevenson on Coming Home, Where He Fits at UNC

North Carolina forward Jarin Williamson spoke to the media on Tuesday to talk about coming home to play for North Carolina and fitting in to his new team with his unique skillset.

Grant Chachere

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) fight for a rebound in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) fight for a rebound in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.

Here is a partial transcript:

You've spoken a little bit about this in the past, but obviously, you know, you want to go to the lead. You want to go to the NBA. Why was UNC maybe not initially out of high school, but why is it now like the right decision for you on that path?

UNC forward Jarin Williamson
UNC forward Jarin Williamson spoeaking to the press on Oct. 14, 2025 / Grant Chachere, Tar Heels On SI

Well, I feel like my recruit, or at least they had a lot of stacked talent when I was first coming in. A big thing with me, I wanted, you know, experience, get playing time again, make the NBA and show what I can do.  

And then, yeah, just coming back, I feel like, again, yeah, UNC had great staff. Again, they impressed me when I was a freshman and stuff. So, yeah, just, yeah, coming back, I feel like it was the right choice. I feel like my goals align with their goals, and I feel like I can help this team.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) fight for a rebound in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Coach Davis says he's known you and your family for a long time. How has your relationship with him evolved from when you were in high school to now?

UNC
(L-R) James Brown, Henri Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson during the Blue-White Scrimmage at the Smith Center; Oct. 4, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Yeah, yeah. He's known me since, like, ninth grade, tenth grade. So, yeah, we've known each other for quite a while. And then, yeah, we've been able to meet and learn about each other a lot. Yeah, Coach Davis, he's a great guy. He's a great coach, great leader.

Yeah, I've learned a few things from him basketball -wise and just, like, personality-wise and just being a great, you know, young man. I feel like he's good at being creative or, like, help teaching young men and stuff like that.

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) reaches for the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

You're talking about helping this team, feeling like you can help this team. Where do you see yourself doing that? You know, some people view you as a tweener between the three and the four and, you know, know you're working with both groups. Like, how do you see yourself helping this team? And where do you see yourself, like, playing positionally?

UNC
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) shoots as forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yeah, I see myself as a three and a four. And, you know, just making an impact, rebounding. Like a Swiss Army knife, I feel like, is doing a lot of different things on the court. But there's rebounding, knocking down the three ball, driving, playing defense, and on different positions, being able to switch on different positions. And, you know, just being a Swiss Army knife and doing a lot of different things on the court.

Do you feel like you'll be able to show your offensive skill set better here? It seems like at Alabama, there was three-pointers and layups and nothing in between. What's the contrast been like?

Jarin Stevenson
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) passes the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Yeah, I definitely like that about here. I can showcase a little bit more. But, yeah, I feel like, yeah, Hubert, he puts players in a good position to showcase their talents. He has me again at the three where I can do different things on the perimeter and stuff. Or even at the four, I can pick and pop or pick and roll, get the ball posted up, and do different things on the court, I feel like.

What are the things last year that you would have liked to have done and maybe just didn't fit into the system?

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Um, yeah, I feel like, yeah, Alabama, they have a great offense and stuff. Again, I just feel like I just want to showcase a little bit more of my, yeah, middy (mid-range) game or, like, just, yeah, more middy game, I guess.

Is it weird at all for you to be back here?

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis argues a call with the official during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Is there, like, it's weird? It is definitely a little weird. Um, yeah, yeah, seeing my friends and stuff from high school again, and, yeah, I've been so close to this university for such a long time, so you're just being back weird in school.

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.