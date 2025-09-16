What Big Things Kyan Evans Brings to North Carolina
Head coach Hubert Davis and North Carolina knew they didn’t have the arsenal needed to be a solid three-point shooting team.
That’s why the Tar Heels went out and got former Colorado State star Kyan Evans, among others, in the transfer portal. Evans made a name for himself last season with the Rams, starting all 36 games and averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 44.6 percent from three-point range.
His most notable performance came in last year’s NCAA tournament by scoring 23 points, making three-point shots, while adding four assists in an 80–78 upset of Memphis in the first round
Without further ado, let’s look at what he brings to the table offensively and why he was so sought-after.
Shooting Efficiency
Evans isn’t just a perimeter shooter—he’s a scoring threat from all areas of the floor. He knocked down 44.6% of his three-point attempts last season, ranking 24th nationally, and improved to 45.2% in Mountain West play. But his efficiency doesn’t stop at the arc. Evans made 51% of his two-point attempts overall and an impressive 63.5% in conference games, the fifth-best mark in the Mountain West, according to KenPom.
With the ball in his hands, Evans is more than steady—he’s dangerous. His handle allows him to create space and rise up confidently; he made 20 of 48 threes off the dribble last season, an outstanding 41.7%. He also attacks the paint aggressively, converting 64% of his 61 attempts despite absorbing heavy contact.
Evans’ reliability extends to the free-throw line, where he shot 85.2% overall and improved to 89% in conference games.
His shooting efficiency earned him a 60.7% effective field goal percentage nationally (38th) and a conference-leading 70.3% in Mountain West matchups. He also posted a true shooting percentage of 64.5% overall (38th nationally) and 70.53% in conference play, the best in the Mountain West.
Both metrics capture his ability to maximize scoring from field goals, three-pointers and free throws alike.
Capable Floor General
While Evans isn’t your traditional point guard, he is still an effective distributor of the basketball. He averaged 3.1 assists with a 20.3 assist rate, which was the second-best on Colorado State last season. Evans’ assist rate went up to 22.0 in conference play, which was the 12th highest in the Mountain West Conference.
He also had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.59, the 10th best in the Mountain West.
While Evans’ role hasn’t been finalized, he, along with Luka Bogavac and Seth Trimble, is willing to take on whatever responsibility is asked of him when they share the court.
- "To be honest, we're not really sure yet. I think I'm a point guard, so I'm going to do what a point guard does and I'm going to handle the ball. But they'll handle the ball as well, HD (Hubert Davis) is going to put us in the best position to be successful. And whatever that is, I don't know what it looks like right now. But I think we'll all be pretty good at it."
