Why UNC Basketball Should Worry About Recent Recruiting News
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere breaks down some of the issues North Carolina basketball has had on the recruiting trail.
Partial Transcript from Hubert Davis' Press Conference on Sept. 2:
Hubert's take on Luka Bogavac so far as a player and the process in bringing him to UNC
- Yeah, I mean he's been great getting to know and also coaching him. He's been fantastic in the classroom and also on the court as a player. He's somebody that can do a number of different things on both ends of the floor. He's got great size. He can handle it, make plays with the ball in his hands, can shoot, score at many different levels, mid range, get to the bucket.
- [He's] an excellent passer and somebody that had a burning desire to be here and to be a part of this program. As soon as he just walks into a room, it just brightens up. He just has that type of personality. I've really enjoyed being around him.
Luka Playing 1-3 Spots...
- He can do all those things. You know. [I've] spoken to you guys before, but you know, I don't have numbers like basketball players, and have to play on both ends of the floor, and have to be able to be impactful in a number of different areas. Luka can do that. As I said before, his ability to handle a basketball and pass and score many different ways, his versatility is something that is going to be fun to watch this year.
How he found Bogavac?
- I went to Montenegro. Laughter) No, I did not. I was at the beach, and I saw him shooting threes, and I was like, 'Hey, how are you? (Laughter)
- No, I mean, it's the same as anything when you're evaluating talent, whether it's high school, transfer portal, internationally. [It's] the same type of evaluation and also in regards to recruiting, whether it's high school or transfer portal or international, the two boxes that need to be checked, and I told you this before, it has to be a want and a need. And Luka, from a basketball standpoint, and also his personality, was a want and need for our program, and I'm very thankful that he's here.
What was the checklist in building the roster?
- I mean, I think a couple things. I thought we needed to be bigger, positional size, and we needed more size, you know. I think the number one determining factor of an outcome of the game is rebounding. I thought defensively we were okay rebounding percentage wise, but offensive rebounding was nothing near where we needed to be. I wanted to become more versatile, have different types of lineups, and I feel like with this roster, we've been able to identify both of those things.
Replacing RJ and the importance and growth of Seth Trimble
- He's coming back. (laughter) He was here this weekend and I'm not letting him go to the Lakers. I'll call J.J. Redick later today.
- First one, the basketball piece. He has stepped up into that leadership role. I mean, Seth is throughout his career, has been an accomplished player, and for him to stay at one institution is not normal, and his leadership has been off the chart this summer, not only verbally, but also just the way that he has led on the court In regards to extra workouts, conditioning, drill work, practice. It feels really good to ha
