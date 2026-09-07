Michael Malone Solves Major North Carolina Basketball Weakness

Entering this offseason, it was apparent that the North Carolina Tar Heels were behind schedule, as Michael Malone was hired as head coach during the transfer portal window opening

That being said, considering those circumstances , it was impressive how strong a roster North Carolina's coaching staff constructed. While speaking with the media on Thursday, Malone explained his approach in the early days of the portal window.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When that portal opened the day I got the job, it seems like five months ago, we addressed the backcourt,” Malone said. “We added Terrence Brown, we added Matt Able, we added Neo Avdalas, and I think those three guys combine for one of the more dynamic and exciting backcourts in all of college basketball.”

"Those guys have all been working very, very hard, and I think our backcourt has size, versatility, and we can go in a lot of different ways with how we use that backcourt,” Malone continued.

Why Prioritizing the Backcourt was the Correct Choice

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Tar Heels were held back by a pedestrian backcourt that struggled to produce consistently. The majority of those issues were due to poor shooting and a lack of a true point guard. Those won't be prevalent this upcoming season, as Terrence Brown , Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas are all capable of scoring in a variety of ways.

Brown and Avdales need to improve their shooting efficiency, as both shot 33 percent or less from beyond the arc in 2025. Able was a steady shooter last season in a limited role off the bench at North Carolina State.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nevertheless, this trio's versatility and well-balanced skill sets will apply significant pressure on their opponents to contain their production. Each of these players is capable of bringing the ball up the floor and playing off the ball. It's an interchangeable group that also opens up different sets that Malone can deploy each time down the floor. What was a clear weakness for North Carolina a season ago is now a potential elite component.

And in all honesty, when you evaluate the most successful teams in recent memory, a formidable frontcourt has been part of the equation, but multiple game-changing guards have been the driving force. Without a reliable and productive backcourt, the ceiling is significantly capped. The Tar Heels may not be national title contenders in 2026, but this backcourt makes them much more dangerous.