5 Key Figures Shaping the North Carolina Tar Heels' Destiny
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Following last season's first-round defeat to VCU in the NCAA tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels orchestrated multiple groundbreaking moves this offseason.
It was apparent that the Tar Heels needed to make drastic changes after five years of mediocrity. With that in mind, here are the five most important individuals for North Carolina heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season.
1. Michael Malone
This one is obvious, as Malone is taking over as the Tar Heels' head coach. When Malone was first hired, there were doubts about his ability to construct a competitive roster in the transfer portal. However, those concerns were quickly erased, as North Carolina compiled the No. 9 transfer portal class.
While Malone and his staff excelled in that area of the job, the 54-year-old head coach now needs to expand on that by maximizing those players and establishing a winning culture.
2. Neoklis Avdalas
There's a reason the Virginia Tech transfer was Malone's first signing. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound guard gives North Carolina such a positional advantage in the backcourt because of his size. Avdalas' ability to facilitate and create off the dribble is rare for a player of that stature.
Because of that, the Greek guard is one of the most versatile players in the country, with the ability to play on and off the ball.
3. Matt Able
Able was another marquee transfer portal acquisition for the Tar Heels. The former North Carolina State transfer was an under-the-radar prospect in the portal this offseason due to a lack of utilization in 2025. In 21.9 minutes off the bench per game, the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range.
Over the last several months, especially at the NBA Scouting Combine, the sophomore guard proved to be incredibly productive in an expanded role. As a projected starter, Able's efficiency and ability to score without wasting dribbles and without needing ample opportunities with the ball are reasons he will be a focal point of the offense.
4. Jarin Stevenson
As the only returning player from last season's roster who played substantial minutes, Stevenson's experience in Chapel Hill and leadership will be impactful. Stevenson is a returning senior who is entering his second season at North Carolina.
With the number of questions about the center position, Stevenson's presence in the frontcourt is significant. The 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward is productive on both ends of the court, and he is the perfect complementary piece to an electrifying backcourt. When Caleb Wilson missed the final nine games of last season due to multiple injuries, Stevenson's role and production increased astronomically. In a similar role, the former Alabama forward should pick up right where he left off.
5. Terrence Brown
While Avdalas is the key to unlocking North Carolina's potential and Able projects as one of the most consistent players on the roster; Brown is the icing on the cake to take this team to another level.
Brown averaged 19.9 points per game last season. While his usage will decrease slightly as North Carolina has multiple options capable of running the show, the Utah transfer will still have opportunities to take over games. If Brown can improve his ability to create for others, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard can fly up this list.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.