3 Mikai Gbayor Quotes After Win Over Richmond
The UNC football team had a total of 81 tackles on Saturday, beating Richmond by the tune of 41-6. Andrew Simpson, Khmori House, Leroy Jackson and Mikai Gbayor had six or more tackles alone.
North Carolina's defense was a big concern following the loss to TCU, but since then, it has stepped it up a notch, surrendering nine points total through eight quarters of football. Head Coach Bill Belichick gets his first win in front of Carolina fans.
Following the contest, Gbayor spoke to the media and talked about the win over the Spiders. The graduate linebacker and former Missouri Tiger was able to help the Tar Heels earn its first win of the season at home — and in a huge way, too.
Up Next: UCF on the road, Saturday, September 20.
On Elevating the Defense
- “I mean, we hear a lot from Coach Belichick every day. So I mean, it's nothing I could like specifically point out. But one thing I do know is, when we walk in this facility, we are prepared. We are ready to go, and that's all. He just makes sure we know what to do. We know our job. We know our responsibility, like [Jordan] Shipp said earlier, tough, smart, dependable. You know, we need those kind of guys in the room.”
On the Shifts Within the Defense
- "You know, people probably thinking we beat down on, you know, Richmond, but that's a good football team. We just played really great football team. And it's hard to win. No matter where you are, it's hard to win. So every game, the mentality must be to go dominate no matter where you're playing. So coming to this game, we still practice hard. We still did those things. So, you know, we got to keep that mentality of just applying pressure to where we're playing and foot on the neck.”
On Holding Richmond to Zero Touchdowns
- “Just gotta keep on going. You know, it's not the end, it's still early in the season. And we looking forward to do that to all of our opponents. We just want to, we just want to shut them out and just play hard football, hard-nose football. And that's our goal is just to continue to elevate. Like I said before.”
