3 Mikai Gbayor Quotes After Win Over Richmond

North Carolina's defense improved on Saturday while playing Richmond.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The UNC football team had a total of 81 tackles on Saturday, beating Richmond by the tune of 41-6. Andrew Simpson, Khmori House, Leroy Jackson and Mikai Gbayor had six or more tackles alone.

North Carolina's defense was a big concern following the loss to TCU, but since then, it has stepped it up a notch, surrendering nine points total through eight quarters of football. Head Coach Bill Belichick gets his first win in front of Carolina fans.

Jordan Ship
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Alex Taylor (0) and running back Caleb Hood (4) after making a touchdown catch in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following the contest, Gbayor spoke to the media and talked about the win over the Spiders. The graduate linebacker and former Missouri Tiger was able to help the Tar Heels earn its first win of the season at home — and in a huge way, too.

Up Next: UCF on the road, Saturday, September 20.

On Elevating the Defense

  • I mean, we hear a lot from Coach Belichick every day. So I mean, it's nothing I could like specifically point out. But one thing I do know is, when we walk in this facility, we are prepared. We are ready to go, and that's all. He just makes sure we know what to do. We know our job. We know our responsibility, like [Jordan] Shipp said earlier, tough, smart, dependable. You know, we need those kind of guys in the room.”
Bill Belichick
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick greets Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On the Shifts Within the Defense

  • "You know, people probably thinking we beat down on, you know, Richmond, but that's a good football team. We just played really great football team. And it's hard to win. No matter where you are, it's hard to win. So every game, the mentality must be to go dominate no matter where you're playing. So coming to this game, we still practice hard. We still did those things. So, you know, we got to keep that mentality of just applying pressure to where we're playing and foot on the neck.”
Gio Lope
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Holding Richmond to Zero Touchdowns

  • “Just gotta keep on going. You know, it's not the end, it's still early in the season. And we looking forward to do that to all of our opponents. We just want to, we just want to shut them out and just play hard football, hard-nose football. And that's our goal is just to continue to elevate. Like I said before.”

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.