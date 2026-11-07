Tar Heel Nation Handed Confidence After Big Win Over Wofford
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The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to action on Friday night following a disappointing outing in Monday's season opener against Western Carolina.
With an opportunity to win another game while improving in several areas, here's how fans reacted to the Tar Heels' performance against Wofford.
Fast Start
Perhaps the team heard all the chatter about concerns over its performance in the season opener. There appeared to be a concerted effort to crash the boards by all five players on the court. When the first media timeout arrived, the Tar Heels had six rebounds, with Sayon Keita leading the way with three.
Additionally, Terrence Brown scored five points, while connecting on 2-of-4 shots, including a three-pointer.
Adjustments Being Made
It became very clear that North Carolina had been reliant on the three-ball in previous games. That wasn't the case in the opening nine minutes, as 14 of the Tar Heels' 22 points were in the paint.
Where's Matt Able?
The North Carolina State transfer wasted no time making his presence known on Monday night, scoring eight of the Tar Heels' first 10 points. Against Wofford, Able didn't score his first points until the six-minute mark in the first half. Keita delivered a perfectly placed, backdoor pass to the sophomore guard.
Dominant Defensive Performance in First Half
North Carolina held Wofford to 29.4 percent shooting from the field in the opening frame. The Tar Heels' physicality on the boards and on the perimeter contributed to their offensive success. North Carolina took a 17-point lead into halftime.
Terrence Brown Electric Performance
The Utah transfer's confidence has steadily grown since the preseason. While Brown struggled with efficiency in the season opener, he drove to the basket with confidence tonight. That was on full display throughout the game, especially early in the second half.
Maximo Adams' All-Around Performance
The former 4-star recruit has instantly established himself as one of the most reliable players in the rotation. Following an impressive performance in the season opener, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward contributed in multiple areas. His scoring output wasn't robust, but he finished with double-digit rebounds.
Emphasis on Paint Points
En route to North Carolina's coast-to-coast win, it imposed its will early in the second half, scoring 12 of its opening 16 points in the paint. It all started on defense, as the Tar Heels forced multiple turnovers, culminating in quick transition points. This performance embodied exactly Malone's vision for how he wants the team to play.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.