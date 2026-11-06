3 Key Tar Heels To Watch on Friday Night Against Wofford

Coming off a disappointing performance in the season opener, the North Carolina Tar Heels need to make a statement on Friday night against Wofford.

While there were positive takeaways from the contest, North Carolina is far from a finished product. With that in mind, here are three Tar Heels to keep tabs on.

Terrence Brown

Brown was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal, as programs like Kansas and Kentucky were battling for his services. Obviously, North Carolina beat out those two blue-blood programs for the Utah transfer's services.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) brings the ball to the basket against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jaxon Prunty (0) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Brown averaged 19.9 points per game in the Big 12, which is arguably the best conference in college basketball. If there is one knock on Brown's game, it would be his inefficiency from beyond the arc, as he shot 32.7 percent from three-point range last season. Those struggles have followed him to Chapel Hill through the three preseason games and the season opener.

However, his inability to make shots near the rim has been alarming. On Monday night, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard went 3-of-11 from the field. Brown scored 14 points, but the bulk of his production came from the free-throw line, where he shot 8-of-10. Producing that scoring output doesn't matter if the veteran guard is that inefficient. Brown needs to improve his play on Friday night, and Michael Malone utilizing him as an on-ball guard could help.

Sayon Keita

Keita was a non-factor in the Tar Heels' win over Western Carolina on Monday night, with four points and two rebounds. North Carolina lost the rebounding battle, and the former Barcelona center was a major component in those struggles.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Western Carolina Catamounts guard Isaiah Manning (7) controls the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The seven-foot center possesses an elite ceiling, but his development will be a work in progress. Keita underwhelmed in the season opener. If he struggles again on Friday night, we could see him surrender minutes to another player, who we'll talk about in a second.

Maximo Adams

Adams is the player we just alluded to. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward was impressive in his Tar Heel debut, recording 10 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. The former 4-star recruit earned minutes with the starting lineup, with Jarin Stevenson at center.

If things play out similarly to Monday night, we could see Malone deploy the small-ball lineup more often. If the Tar Heels struggle on the boards, they might as well roll with the five best offensive players. Additionally, Adams is an underrated rebounder.

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