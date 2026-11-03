Newcomers Excite Tar Heel Nation in Opening Night Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up their season against Western Carolina on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Following an underwhelming preseason , the Tar Heels needed to make a statement in the season opener.

Excitement for the Malone Era

The Malone era has officially begun , and Tar Heel fans are excited to watch this team under the longtime NBA head coach.

Happy college basketball opening night to all that celebrate. The Michael Malone era is officially underway in Chapel Hill pic.twitter.com/QLqnSbCBX0 — Logan Campbell (@loganncampbelll) November 3, 2026

The Michael Malone era has begun — J.Campbell (@PatriotsKid) November 3, 2026

Matt Able's Fast Start

Able missed North Carolina's final exhibition game, raising some alarms about whether he would be ready for Monday night. Not only was he available, but he wasted no time making an impact, scoring eight of the Tar Heels' first 10 points. The North Carolina State transfer connected on his first three shot attempts, including two threes.

matt able is very good — brady (@revivedOTbrady) November 3, 2026

Matt Able on a heater! #unc — T (@TarisYoung) November 3, 2026

Terrence Brown's Playmaking on Full Display

The Utah transfer needed that strong performance in the exhibition finale. His confidence carried over to Monday night, as he exploded to the rim for and-one layups and set up teammates for easy baskets. His fake pass to Able on the perimeter, driving to the lane and finding Sayon Keita for a dunk, was electrifying.

Terrence Brown ballin rn — 🇲🇽 (@despasotito) November 3, 2026

Who Stood Out off the Bench?

Malone went to the bench early and often, giving the second unit a long runway in the first half. Maximo Adams and Angelo Brizzi quickly established themselves as the leaders off the bench. In the opening 20 minutes, Adams recorded seven points and two rebounds while shooting 2-of-3 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range. Brizzi scored five points, making his lone three-point attempt and knocking down 2-of-4 free-throw attempts.

Love what Maximo Adams brings to the team. Seems to be everywhere — braden voss (@bradenvoss2) November 3, 2026

Angelo Brizzi had 104 3s in the last 105 games. He adds his first of the season and puts the Heels up 17-9 — justin (@DriverToTheGap3) November 3, 2026

Matt Able Shows Off Explosiveness

Able continued to impress, and he showed some athleticism early in the second half, as he faked a shot and exploded to the rim for a left-handed dunk.

MATT ABLE SLAM WITH THE LEFT



MY GAWD pic.twitter.com/JlancXFd4a — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) November 3, 2026

Neoklis Avdalas Provides Energizing Basket

The Tar Heels were reeling in the second half, as Western Carolina cut the deficit to two points. North Carolina was in desperate need of a momentum-shifting play. Avdalas was left open at the top of the key, and he maneuvered his way to the lane and exploded to the rim for a two-handed dunk.

Avdalas' versatility and elite skill set for a 6-foot-9 player were on full display throughout the game. His ability to shoot, pass, and rebound has fans comparing him to multiple NBA players.

1. The ceiling for Neo Avdalas is incredibly high.



2. He’s still very, very far from that ceiling. — David (@David04261711) November 3, 2026

Fans Frustrated With Sayon Keita

Keita was a non-factor in the win. The former Barcelona center is a raw prospect, so his development will take time. However, fans weren't happy with his inability to make a noticeable impact.

Sayon Keita is straight dog water. If the Heels don't have a center(which it looks like they don't) it's going to be a long -st season for Malone & the boys... — Eternal Takes (@TakesNMakes) November 3, 2026