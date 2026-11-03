Newcomers Excite Tar Heel Nation in Opening Night Win
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The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up their season against Western Carolina on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.
Following an underwhelming preseason, the Tar Heels needed to make a statement in the season opener.
Excitement for the Malone Era
The Malone era has officially begun, and Tar Heel fans are excited to watch this team under the longtime NBA head coach.
Matt Able's Fast Start
Able missed North Carolina's final exhibition game, raising some alarms about whether he would be ready for Monday night. Not only was he available, but he wasted no time making an impact, scoring eight of the Tar Heels' first 10 points. The North Carolina State transfer connected on his first three shot attempts, including two threes.
Terrence Brown's Playmaking on Full Display
The Utah transfer needed that strong performance in the exhibition finale. His confidence carried over to Monday night, as he exploded to the rim for and-one layups and set up teammates for easy baskets. His fake pass to Able on the perimeter, driving to the lane and finding Sayon Keita for a dunk, was electrifying.
Who Stood Out off the Bench?
Malone went to the bench early and often, giving the second unit a long runway in the first half. Maximo Adams and Angelo Brizzi quickly established themselves as the leaders off the bench. In the opening 20 minutes, Adams recorded seven points and two rebounds while shooting 2-of-3 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range. Brizzi scored five points, making his lone three-point attempt and knocking down 2-of-4 free-throw attempts.
Matt Able Shows Off Explosiveness
Able continued to impress, and he showed some athleticism early in the second half, as he faked a shot and exploded to the rim for a left-handed dunk.
Neoklis Avdalas Provides Energizing Basket
The Tar Heels were reeling in the second half, as Western Carolina cut the deficit to two points. North Carolina was in desperate need of a momentum-shifting play. Avdalas was left open at the top of the key, and he maneuvered his way to the lane and exploded to the rim for a two-handed dunk.
Avdalas' versatility and elite skill set for a 6-foot-9 player were on full display throughout the game. His ability to shoot, pass, and rebound has fans comparing him to multiple NBA players.
Fans Frustrated With Sayon Keita
Keita was a non-factor in the win. The former Barcelona center is a raw prospect, so his development will take time. However, fans weren't happy with his inability to make a noticeable impact.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.