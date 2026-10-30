UNC Basketball Lands First 2027 Commit in 5-Star Demarcus Henry

Michael Malone and the North Carolina Tar Heels have potentially jump-started their 2027 recruiting class by earning the commitment of a top-flight talent.

Due to the circumstances, the primary outlet for this year's roster was the transfer portal. Obviously, Malone's timing prevented this current regime from assembling its own freshman class. Now, this coaching staff did inherit Maximo Adams from Hubert Davis' tenure, but overall, this roster is a makeshift group assembled with calculated intent. Although the pieces compiled are impressive, the preseason has exposed the lack of continuity, which should improve as the season progresses.

While this offseason was solely focused on the transfer portal, Malone and the coaching staff had to shift their attention to the 2027 class. This is an exciting process for this regime, as next year's class will be the first one hand-selected by this group.

North Carolina Lands Commitment From 5-Star F Demarcus Henry

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, this is arguably the best start to next year's recruiting class, as North Carolina landed the commitment of Demarcus Henry, the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 small forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to ESPN .

The Tar Heels built steady momentum throughout the process, as it was the last program the 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward visited before releasing his final four list, which included North Carolina, Arkansas, Louisville, and Kentucky. Michael Jordan also personally called Henry in an extra effort to persuade the star forward to commit to the Tar Heels. That all culminated in 247Sports' crystal ball prediction that North Carolina would land Henry.

All signs have been pointing in this direction, and now that it's official, the Tar Heels' 2027 recruiting class can take flight, with Henry as the cornerstone.

How Henry Affects North Carolina's 2027 Class

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There's still a long way to go for the Tar Heels in this department, as Henry is Malone's first commit since taking over as head coach. That said, landing the No. 2 overall prospect could have a domino effect on North Carolina's recruitment success.

For instance, CJ. Rosser is connected to the Tar Heels, as he's a North Carolina native. Rosser may very well choose the Tar Heels when he eventually makes his announcement, but joining forces with Henry is a tantalizing proposition and now a possible reality.

When projecting next year's roster , North Carolina's starting lineup could feature Henry, Rosser, and Adams as the foundational pieces. That's an impressive trio to build around, potentially. While it's an optimistic projection, it's now a legitimate aspiration for this coaching staff.

Nevertheless, landing Henry was the priority objective, and the Tar Heels have accomplished that goal. Now, it's time to expand on that and maintain the momentum in the pursuit of other elite recruits.