UNC's Offense Lacks Depth, Firepower Needed to Win
The Tar Heels have shown glimpses of promise this year. But deeper into the season it’s clear that minus a few standouts, the offense lacks firepower to push Carolina through tight, game-changing moments.
One of Bill Belichick’s now-questionable investments, Gio Lopez, has been a mixed bag. Talented but inconsistent, he’s often held back by poor play selection and shaky execution around the field.
At this point in the season, he has thrown 430 yards and three touchdowns, with 4 interceptions. His completion percentage nears 63%, but his yards per attempt and overall deep-ball accuracy remain areas of concern. In the treacherous loss against UCF, he was limited to 87 passing yards before suffering an injury, tossing two picks in the process. Now the question in constant circulation is whether or not second-string, Max Johnson, will be what Carolina needs to get back on track.
Demon June and Jordan Shipp are Lone Bright Spots
Yet when Lopez isn’t perfect, two names continue to shine in running back Demon June and wide receiver Jordan Shipp.
June has been extremely dynamic in the running game. Through the season, his rushing total is around 250 yards, including a 148-yard performance and a touchdown versus Richmond in week 3. In that same game, June showed off his explosiveness, averaging over 10 yards per carry in the outing.
Meanwhile, Jordan Shipp has been the clearest threat in the passing game. Shipp has caught around 10 passes for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns so far. Against Richmond, he provided two red-zone scores and helped stretch defenses, bailing out the offense when relief was needed.
There's Not Much After That
So what about the rest of the team? The drop off is quite steep. Outside of June and Shipp, production is uneven. Running backs are barely contributing meaningful yardage and no secondary runner has stepped up in a reliable way.
The receiving corps also lacks big playmakers, leading to unimpressive catch totals and yardage. Play calling, protection, and pass routes all show flaws when pressure rises, leaving the Tar Heels without a dependable plan B.
In games like UCF, the shortcomings were clear. Carolina managed just 154 passing yards, 63 rushing yards, and the offense looked out of rhythm. Even still, there could be a reason for hope.
If Lopez continues to improve–and gets healthy–he could steady the ship. June’s long run capabilities and Shipp’s IQ in crucial moments will be key, but the rest of the offense must step up if Carolina wants to return to the win column against Clemson.
