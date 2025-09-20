Social Media Reacts to North Carolina's Blowout Loss to UCF
After facing two inferior opponents, North Carolina played someone with just as much talent as they did, and lost 34-9.
North Carolina was behind the entire time from beginning to end. While the defense did enough to keep the Tar Heels in the game, an inept offense killed any momentum the defense brought. Carolina was outgained 368 to 217 yards. It is the second time in four games that the Tar Heels have had less than 300 yards.
Here are some of the best reactions I found on social media.
The Offense Struggles Again, Fans Want Gio Benched
North Carolina's offense has been a punching bag for everyone that has followed the program closely.
Going into the game, North Carolina were in the 100s in nearly every single offensive category: 100th in rushing offense (130.3 yards per game), 117th in passing offense (148.7), 122nd in first downs and 125th in total offense (279.0 yards per game).
That continued in Saturday’s game as North Carolina managed only two yards in the first quarter. The fans, of course, were vocal in their frustration. But when former Carolina wide receiver JJ Jones voiced his concerns, it makes the crowd get bigger.
Because of Lopez's poor play, there was even one fan that wanted to ignore the present and think about the "good ole days" when the Tar Heels had quarterbacks like Marquise Williams and Drake Maye.
Lopez got roasted all throughout the game, and a lot of the tweets I have posted are from the first half. But when Lopez threw these two intercpetions, can you blame them?
If that's not bad enough, he was compared to Tim Tebow. Not the Florida version.
Anyone Want to Talk About the Final Drive of the 1st Half?
In my keys to the game article, I had mentioned that North Carolina had to stay disciplined. Well, the defense did not understand the assignment on the final drie.
The Tar Heels committed two costly penalties. The first was a defensive holding by Thaddeus Dixon that resulted in an automatic first down. Two plays later, defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude was flagged for roughing the passer. Three plays later, UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson found a wide-open Kylan Fox for a 17-yard touchdown to extend the Knights' lead to 20-3 with 13 seconds left before the half.
It was an inexcusable drive for the Tar Heels as they were locking up UCF's offense for most of the first half up to that point.
Questioning the Decisions of the Coaching Staff
Whenever a team that you support is losing, you start questioning everything that happened, including the coaching decisions that are being made.
The coaching decisions on the offensive side of the ball have been criticized throughout the season.
It was much of the same for this game. One fan criticized the predictable playcalling.
Jason Staples, a former coach and football analyst for Inside Carolina, said Belichick risked losing the locker room if Lopez returned as North Carolina’s starting quarterback in the second half.
Max Johnson Lights a Spark in the Offense
When Lopez got hurt late in the third quarter, Max Johnson came into the game and UNC fans finally got their wish.
On his first drive of the game, Johnson and he led the Tar Heels to a 19-play, 80-yard scoring drive that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass.
You could only imagine what the fan reaction would be.
Conclusion
While things look bleak, it’s not as if the world is ending. Then again, with eight games left, there’s room for a bold claim.
To be fair, he might just be right.
